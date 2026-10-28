Wake Forest Enters Virginia Matchup With a New Kind of Pressure
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It seems the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have finally started to earn the benefit of the doubt.
After weeks of relative indifference from the wider world of college football, the Deacs have finally earned a little respect ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers. Wake Forest is ranked No. 14 in the country according to the latest AP Top 25 poll, its highest placement of the season. Not bad for a program few expected to be anywhere near the College Football Playoff conversation entering November.
Few people believed Wake Forest would find itself in this position, except perhaps Jake Dickert and company. But whatever people thought of the Demon Deacons before the season doesn't matter much anymore. All that matters now is maintaining the momentum that has carried Wake Forest to a 6-1 record, including a four-game winning streak that has seen the Deacs outscore their last three opponents 136-24.
Virginia, meanwhile, arrives in Winston-Salem at 4-4 following a 19-16 loss to Duke. The Cavaliers aren't exactly enjoying the same magical autumn, but there's enough talent on the roster to make Saturday more interesting than the rankings and records suggest.
Virginia Players to Watch
Quarterback Beau Pribula is the most important name to know. The Penn State and Missouri transfer has thrown for 1,369 yards and 13 touchdowns against just two interceptions, while also presenting a legitimate threat with his legs. He rushed for 66 yards against Duke, giving Wake Forest another element to consider when preparing its defensive game plan.
Running back Jekail Middlebrook has been one of Virginia's more dependable offensive weapons, accumulating 513 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He carried the football 24 times for 117 yards against Duke, although finding similar success against Wake Forest could prove difficult. The Deacs are allowing just 92.4 rushing yards per game, one of the better marks in the country.
Then there's wide receiver Da'Shawn Martin, who has caught five touchdown passes despite recording just 17 receptions. Defensively, safety Brandyn Hillman has intercepted three passes, making him a particularly important player to watch against a Wake Forest passing attack averaging more than 290 yards per game.
Could Wake Forest Actually Lose?
Of course, Wake Forest could fall in this spot. That’s the rather annoying thing about college football: Even the most promising seasons can unravel when nobody is paying attention.
The Deacs can’t take this matchup lightly, though that’s been said before and hasn’t presented much of an issue. Dickert rarely struggles to motivate his team, regardless of the opponent, and the results have reflected that.
The challenge now is handling the ever-increasing expectations. With the College Football Playoff becoming an increasingly realistic possibility, the Deacs can no longer afford to treat any Saturday like an ordinary day at the office.
The magical season continues. Virginia would certainly love to be the team that finally interrupts it.
Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.Follow sethdowdle