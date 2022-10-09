Five Key Stats From Wake Forest's Win Over Army

Several key stats made the difference in Wake Forest’s win over Army. Take a look at the most notable stats below:

You can read our game summary of the Deacs' 45-10 victory here.

Penalties

Army: 6 penalties for 36 yards

Wake Forest: 1 penalty for 5 yards

Wake showed great discipline tonight — they committed just one penalty, a false start on OT DeVonte Gordon early in the second quarter. The clean performance allowed the Deacs to get into a rhythm offensively, cruising to a 21-0 halftime lead and a 45-10 victory. Army, on the other hand, racked up several false start penalties early in the game, disrupting their offensive tempo. The Deacs’ discipline through all four quarters was critical in earning a victory.

Ground Game Comparison

Army: 53 carries, 225 yards, 0 TDs (4.2 YPC)

Tyhier Tyler: 12 carries, 40 yards

Tyrell Robinson: 6 carries, 39 yards

Wake Forest: 42 carries, 221 yards, 4 TDs (5.3 YPC)

Justice Ellison: 11 carries, 96 yards, and 1 TD

Christian Turner: 8 carries, 46 yards, and 2 TDs

Army entered the contest as the second-best rushing offense in college football, toting the ball for 302 yards per game. After allowing 418 rushing yards to the Knights in last year’s matchup, the defense was stellar in the trenches in this contest. They held Army to zero points through three quarters and no rushing touchdowns, and the Knights’ lone touchdown came late in the contest when many of Wake’s backups had entered the game. The Wake Forest backfield was far more efficient in this matchup, rushing for 5.3 yards per carry. Ellison and Turner combined for 19 carries, 142 yards, and 3 TDs to lift the Deacs over the Knights.

LB Dylan Hazen’s First Start

Dylan Hazen: 12 Tackles (3 solo), 0.5 sacks, 0.5 TFLs, and 1 INT

Redshirt freshman LB Dylan Hazen made his first career start tonight as Wake went to a three-linebacker set to combat Army’s rushing attack. Notching 12 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 0.5 TFLs, and an interception, Hazen played as a veteran tonight. Hazen’s performance was right up there with the team’s veterans, as he tied senior captain LB Ryan Smenda Jr. for the team-high in tackles. Look for Hazen to be more involved in future game plans, as he was clearly one of the best players on the field tonight.

Dominance in the Red Zone

Army: 2 for 5 (1 touchdown, 1 field goal)

Wake Forest: 6 for 6 (5 touchdowns, 1 field goal)

Wake Forest was dominant from start to finish against the Knights. They cashed in on all six of their trips, collecting 45 red zone points compared to Army’s 7. The Knights’ offense was disastrous through three quarters, not finding the end zone until the fourth quarter. Army’s early miscues included a fumble, a turnover on downs, and an interception, which allowed the Deacs to capitalize.

Time of Possession

Army: 35:56 (74 plays)

Wake Forest: 24:04 (64 plays)

Despite a 35-point margin of victory, Wake Forest’s offense spent much less time on the field than the Knights. Logging just 21 minutes of offensive play, the Deacs were able to score seven different times, punting just once the entire game. The Knights held the ball for over 35 minutes in this contest, going 8-for-17 on third downs, but their lack of execution inside the red zone derailed their hope for an upset.

