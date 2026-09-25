Five Questions We Asked About the Louisville Cardinals

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have a huge road game this weekend, but fans may be asking to hear more about the #16-ranked Cardinals. Luckily, Matt McGavic, the Louisville writer for WHAS11 News and 93.9 The Ville, was kind enough to answer some pressing questions that fans may have going into this Week's Four-game matchup. Let's take a look.

Louisville's X Factor

Question: Who has been the X-factor for Louisville offensively in ranked wins over SMU and the battle against highly ranked Ole Miss?

Specifically in the game against SMU, the X-Factor was running back Keyjuan Brown. He’s normally the backup, but star Isaac Brown has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season (in part due to a nagging knee injury). He ran the ball just 10 times, but that was enough for him to rush for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He’s got a fantastic blend of physicality, contact balance, and better-than-expected open field speed.

In the Ole Miss game (and really the season as a whole), the difference maker on offense was, and has been, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. So far, the Ohio State transfer has exceeded expectations, and might already be a top-three QB in the ACC. He’s been a great asset in the run game, rushing with an extremely physical and gritty style (almost akin to Baker Mayfield). He also has looked much better than expected as a passer – especially when extending plays and throwing on the run.

Avoiding a Letdown

Question: What is one thing Louisville certainly needs to do to avoid a letdown performance after such a big victory?

Two things come to mind: limit the big plays given up and stop committing so many penalties. Louisville is currently outside the top 100 in the FBS in terms of 40-, 50-, and 60-yard plays allowed, and many of them have been due to simple coverage busts and miscommunication downfield.

Additionally, they are one of the most penalized teams in the FBS, ranking 123rd in the nation at 9.00 per game. What has been frustrating is that roughly half of these penalties have been 15-yarders such as personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct – flags that happen after the whistle/play and are easily avoidable.

Louisville's Defense Needs a Repeat Performance

Question: How was the Louisville defense able to successfully make Kevin Jennings uncomfortable and force key turnovers?

While Louisville only has three sacks this season, it’s a slightly misleading stat – as they are having a good amount of success at getting in the backfield and chasing down the quarterback. Per PFF, they have generated 55 total pressures. It just so happens that they’ve had to face two of the best dual-threat QBs in the nation through the first three weeks, so actually bringing them down has been a challenge.

On top of that, while the defense has given up a good amount of yardage, it’s partly because of the aggressive boom-or-bust approach they take. While they’ve allowed 406.7 yards per game (110th in FBS), they’ve also generated six turnovers (13th in FBS). This included two in the fourth quarter against SMU alone.

While SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings watching, Louisville Cardinals safety TJ Banks (4) tackles Southern Methodist University Mustangs cornerback Jayvon Thomas (4) as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Koen Entringer (5) helps as the Cards beat the Mustangs 41-31in Saturday. Louisville is now 1-4 against SMU all time. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Biggest Position-Group Improvements

Question: This is seen as one of the most tested teams in the country thus far. What position units have taken the biggest strides for the Cardinals through three games?

There are plenty of talented position groups on the team, but the one that has made the most progress since game one is probably the tight end room. Jaleel Skinner is someone who has always had plenty of potential but couldn’t quite put it all together on a consistent basis. This season, he already has eight catches for 166 yards and two scores – which is more than on pace to beat his career-best 204 yards last season.



Not to mention, it could get better as the year goes on. Brody Foley has been dealing with some nagging injuries, but he’s someone who had 528 yards and seven scores last season at Tulsa. Once healthy and completely acclimated to the power conference level, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Louisville run 12 personnel.

Louisville's Receiving Threats

Question: Louisville has two top-seven receivers by yardage in the ACC right now in Tre Richardson and Lawayne McCoy. What makes these guys such key weapons for the offense?

Richardson was one of the most dynamic receivers in the SEC last season while at Vanderbilt because of his open field speed, and he has had no problem making the transition to Louisville. Now that he is fully healthy after dealing with a foot injury, his incredibly crisp route running, when combined with his elite track speed, makes him a menace in the slot.

As for McCoy, he has made a name for himself as the physical, down field big play receiver in this offense. He has incredible body control and hands, both in terms of jostling with defensive backs and making difficult catches on the edge of his catch radius. Not to mention, he has some good moves after the catch, displaying both an ability to take good angles to avoid defenders and also physically withstand tackle attempts to fight for extra yards.