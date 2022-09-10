Wake Forest defeats Vanderbilt 45-25: Takeaways and Statistics

Wake Forest answered the bell in their first away game of the season, defeating Vanderbilt 45-25. Here are five instant takeaways from the victory.

Sam Hartman showed out in his return to the field

In his first game back from a blood clot injury, Hartman impressed, throwing for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 18/27 passing. After a slow start, the redshirt junior kickstarted the offense with a fantastic 68-yard bomb to A.T Perry.

Another ball to Perry, this time for 49 yards, was an aggressive play call on a third down, but Hartman delivered the pass on a rope.

A lofting ball to Taylor Morin in the end zone was one of his most impressive throws of the game, placing the ball perfectly in the corner of the end zone.

Overall, a really impressive first start since Dec. 31 for Hartman, especially in the rain.

A.T. Perry was unguardable

After a lukewarm three receptions for 47 yards against VMI, Perry performed at a very high level today, pulling in five receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Perry was able to consistently create separation from the Vanderbilt defensive backs.

Perry was Hartman's favorite receiver last year, so having him back on the field bodes well for his stats.

The Wake Forest defense looks better

Early in the game, the Deacons defense looked the best they have in years. It was a turnover bonanza in the first quarter, with Coby Davis returning an interception for Wake's first score of the game.

Later in the quarter, a Mike Wright fumble was picked up by DB Chelen Garnes, setting the Deacs up to score.

For their final forced turnover, DL Kobie Turner recovered a fumble by Ray Davis.

Other than an eight play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter, the Wake Forest first-stringers were locked in. In reality, because of the Morin muffed punt, only 11 points should be credited against them.

Vanderbilt's sole fourth quarter score came against the the backups.

Ryan Smenda started his season in style

In his first game back from suspension, Smenda was a force in the middle of the field. He consistently got into the backfield, putting pressure on Wright. His seven tackles were a team high. The captain will continue to be a massive presence on defense for Wake Forest this season.

Rainy weather played a big factor

It was anything from spitting rain to pouring for much of the game, which certainly affected game planning; both teams leaned on the run more than usual. It took some time for Hartman to heat up, but he eventually found confidence passing the ball. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, did not seem to trust Wright's ability to throw.

A wet ball was a big factor as well, as there were multiple fumbles in the game - including a muffed punt by Morin.

Wake Forest Offensive Statistics:

QB Sam Hartman - 18/27, 300 yds, 4 TDs, 6 car, 12 yds

RB Quinton Cooley - 9 car, 57 yds, 1 TD

RB Justice Ellison - 11 car, 29 yds

RB Christian Turner - 11 car, 44 yds, 1 rec, 2 yds, 1 TD

RB Will Towns - 2 car, 11 yds

WR A.T. Perry - 5 rec 142 yds, 1 TD

WR Donavon Greene - 4 rec, 53 yds

WR Taylor Morin - 4 rec, 44 yds

WR Jahmal Banks - 2 rec 28 yds

TE Cameron Hite - 1 rec, 17 yds, 1 TD

TE Blake Whiteheart - 1 rec, 14 yds