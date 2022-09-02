Five Takeaways from Wake Forest vs VMI

In front of 26,000 fans for the Thursday night season opener, Wake Forest defeated the FCS VMI Keydets 44-10. Here are five instant takeaways from the team's first contest:

Mitch Griffis proved himself as a starting quarterback

In his first collegiate start, Griffis could have folded under pressure. Instead, he shined, completing 21 of 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Griffis' 24-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Morin in the first quarter was a beauty, and he displayed his confidence with a 33-yard over-the-shoulder ball to A.T. Perry later on. A fourth-quarter touchdown on a nice back shoulder throw to Jahmal Banks was the cherry on top of a fantastic debut.

Next week's game against Vanderbilt will be a bigger test for the redshirt freshman, but his performance against the Keydets was a very solid debut.

RB Christian Turner shines; forming a formidable one-two punch with Justice Ellison

Despite being the 1B back in the starting duo, Turner stole the show with a career-high 100 yards and two touchdowns. One score came on an electric 35-yard scamper, where Turner broke through the crowded first level and somehow stayed on his feet.

It truly was an impressive performance. Excluding his long touchdown run, he averaged 5.4 yards a carry on 12 attempts.

Ellison was no slouch himself, rushing for 80 yards on 13 carries.

The deep wide receiver room was on display

With Morin and Ke'Shawn Williams alternating drives at slot receiver, Wake Forest's depth at the position was evident. Griffis looked to Morin early, targeting him twice on the first drive, once for a third down conversion. Along with the aforementioned touchdown, the redshirt sophomore led the team with 74 yards on five receptions. Williams caught three passes for 22 yards.

Perry (47 yards) and Donavon Greene (63) were productive on the outside as well. Sophomore Jahmal Banks also saw several drives with the starters on the outside, making a nifty back-shoulder catch for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

The defense looked ... ok

Despite only giving up 10 points, the Deacs struggled on defense. The defensive line lacked penetration all the way until the fourth quarter, when DE Rondell Bothroyd recorded a strip-sack. With only six quarterback hurries, the Deacons seldom applied pressure against an FCS offensive line.

K Matthew Dennis confidently filled Nick Sciba's shoes

In his first career start, Dennis put together an impressive, mistake-free performance. The redshirt freshman was 3/3 on field goals from 33, 31 and 33 yards. He also hit all five of his PATs.

