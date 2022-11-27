Game Summary: Duke defeats Wake Forest 34-31

Behind a spectacular performance from quarterback Riley Leonard (29-41, 391, four touchdowns), Duke pulled out a nail-biter 34-31 win.

Read below for a summary of the game.

First Quarter:

Over the course of a seven-minute drive, Duke pushed down the field with several nice passes from Riley Leonard. The sophomore quarterback hit Jordan Moore twice before finding Jalon Calhoun for 15 yards. But, a Jasheen Davis sack sent the Blue Devils back and forced a converted 42-yard kick from Todd Pelino to open the scoring.

In their first drive of the game, Sam Hartman beat a third down with a completed pass to Taylor Morin. Then, on a third-and-seven, Hartman threaded the needle through several defenders to find tight end Blake Whiteheart for 30 yards. Inside the Duke red zone, Wake Forest leaned on Hartman and Justice Ellison, who combined for 31 yards on five-straight runs. The final rush — by Ellison over the right edge — took the Deacs into the end zone to secure the lead.

Duke balanced the pass and run well early — Leonard completed a 15-yarder to Moore, while Jaquez Moore rushed for 24 yards on two carries. The Blue Devils sat just outside the red zone leading into the second quarter.

Second Quarter:

On third-and-seven, Leonard found Sahmir Hagans over the middle for what at first appeared to be a rather innocent completion. But, with a burst of speed, Hagans blew past several Deacons’ defenders and in for the score.

After a positive start to the drive — Hartman completed two passes for 28 total yards — it was derailed by one-yard loss on a run and an intentional grounding. After a risky pass to Perry was knocked away, Wake Forest was forced to punt.

Leading by three, Leonard needed just two passes to get the Blue Devils back on the board. On third down, a 31-yard pass to Calhoun put Duke in Wake Forest territory. Then, on another defensive breakdown, Calhoun was left open on the sideline, allowing him to break a tackle on the reception for a Blue Devil touchdown.

Down by 10 and needing a score, Hartman marched the Deacs down the field with several big-time passes. The redshirt junior completed two-straight passes to Morin for a combined 47 yards. Then, on third down after two rushes, Hartman found Donavon Greene wide open in the middle of the end zone for the score.

After a big hit by Ryan Smenda that broke up a key pass, Wake Forest forced a punt, giving them a chance to retake the lead. Hartman then made quick work of the Duke defense with a 20-yard completion to Ke’Shawn Williams and an arching 31-yard pass to Perry. Inside the Blue Devils’ red zone, two-straight incompletions brought out Matthew Dennis for a 32-yard kick, which tied the game at 17 with just under two minutes remaining in the half.

With completions of 13, 19 and 11 yards, Leonard and the Blue Devils made their way inside the Deacons’ red zone with second remaining in the half. But, after two-straight incompletions, Pelino drilled a 33-yard field goal to give Duke the three-point lead going into halftime.

Third Quarter:

With two-straight runs to begin the drive, Wake Forest opened the second half with a less than inspiring three-and-out.

But, behind several good reads by the defense, the Deacs forced a three-and-out right back.

Following one first down and an overturned fumble call, Hartman was nearly intercepted on a desperation pass on third down, forcing Dennis to punt.

Despite a backwards pass that led to an eight-yard loss, Duke found their way into the end zone on a perfect third-down touch pass from Leonard to Moore. With Moore in incredibly tight coverage, the sophomore hit his receiver right in stride for the touchdown, giving Duke a 10-point lead.

Moving quickly, Hartman and the Deacs gained significant yardage through the air. Hartman completed two-straight passes to tight end Jaeger Bull for a combined 18 yards, then finding Perry for 12. After a 15-yard completion to Morin, Hartman hit him again on third down for a wide-open score, bringing Wake Forest back within striking distance.

After allowing one first down, the Deacons’ defense clamped down and quieted the Duke offense, forcing a punt.

A Hartman scamper just short of a first down took the game to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter:

After gaining the first down on a carry by Quinton Cooley, he rushed again for five yards. Then, Hartman scampered for 14. After two incompletions, Hartman found Whiteheart for a gut-check first down throw. Running the no-huddle, Hartman then immediately found Greene on a sensational 33-yard grab. Inside the red zone, the Deacs nabbed the lead on a Hartman pass through traffic to a crossing Perry.

From their own 22, Duke acquired two first downs on the ground. But, a holding penalty gave the Blue Devils first-and-20, which was quickly broken on a deep ball to Calhoun. Then, on third down, Leonard rushed and dove for the first down to extend Duke’s drive. On the very next play, what would’ve been a 34-yard rushing touchdown by Leonard was called back by a holding penalty. The following three plays would only gain six yards, leaving a long fourth down for Duke. On a one-on-one coverage play in the end zone, Jermal Martin came away with the ball for Wake Forest, marking the first turnover of the game for either team.

With a chance to run out the clock, Wake forest earned a first down on a eight-yard Whiteheart reception and a gritty run by Christian Turner. After a seven-yard pass to get near the sticks, Hartman was sacked on third down to give the ball back to Duke.

After a roughing the passer penalty, Leonard found Calhoun on the left sideline for 30 yards, taking the Blue Devils to the Wake Forest 20. On the next play, Leonard found a streaking Hagans on the other side of the field for a touchdown, giving Duke a three-point lead with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

In essentially a do-or-die drive, Hartman opened with a 10-yard completion to Whiteheart. After three incompletions, Hartman threw a deep ball for Perry that was intercepted by Darius Joiner.

With a chance to run out the clock, Leonard completed a 26-yard pass to Hagans. The Blue Devils were then able to run out the remainder of the clock for the win.

