Halftime: NC State leads Wake Forest 17-14

In what seems like a yearly occurrence, Wake Forest and NC State enter halftime with a tightly-contested three points separating either side. Let's recap the first half.

Pregame Odds: Wake Forest -3.5, O/U 54.5

Live Odds:

Spread: Wake Forest +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -102, NC State -128

O/U: 57.5

First Quarter:

After a big three-and-out from the Wake Forest defense to open the game, the Deacons’ offense temporarily silenced the crowd with an 18-yard pass completion to Justice Ellison out of the backfield. But then, the momentum was lost with a dropped catch by A.T. Perry and a false start. On third down, Sam Hartman failed to see a safety lurking under his intended receiver. He was intercepted and the ball was returned into Wake Forest territory.

After freshman MJ Morris connected with Thayer Thomas for 17 yards, the Wake Forest defense tightened up. With an eight-yard sack by Malik Mustapha, NC State was forced to kick a 33-yard field goal to take the lead, which bounced in off the left upright.

Despite three receptions by Perry on the next drive for a total of 49 yards, Wake Forest was forced to punt. The drive was significantly hindered by two false starts on the offensive line and an ineligible man downfield penalty.

Deep inside Wolfpack territory, the Wake Forest defense forced another three-and-out that included a sack. With NC State pinned in their own end zone, the punt only made it to about the 40-yard line and was returned to the 29, giving the Deacs fantastic field position. After a bail-out third-down reception from Jahmal Banks for 28 yards, Wake Forest could not convert from the goal line, posting two negative rushes and a sack for a net total of -16 yards.

Second Quarter

To begin the quarter, Matthew Dennis missed the 35-yard field goal wide right, keeping the score at 3-0.

Once again, the Wake defense bailed out the offense with a three-and-out on the following drive. With that, the Deacons’ offense built their first successful drive of the game off two clutch third-down conversions — Christian Turner ran for 13 yards and Hartman found Ke’Shawn Williams in stride for 18. On the goal line, Turner ran up the gut and into the end zone to give the Deacs the lead.

On third down deep in their own territory, NC State avoided another three-and-out with a fantastic 44-yard catch in coverage by Keyon Lesane. Then, following a well-designed run by Jordan Houston for 16 yards, Lesane found a way to bounce off a defender and hang onto the ball for a touchdown reception.

Trailing 10-7, Hartman completed three pivotal passes to put Wake Forest back into the lead. Following 18 and 13-yard completions to Perry, along with a roughing the passer penalty, the Deacs took a shot on third-and-short. Taylor Morin was able to spot the ball through the cornerback and make an acrobatic catch for the touchdown.

After an 11-yard completion to Thomas, a pass interference on a pass intended for Thomas again brought NC State within striking distance. After two negative rushes, Morris had tons of time in the pocket and found Darryl Jones near the back of the end zone for a big touchdown before the half.

Trailing 17-14, Wake Forest will receive the kick coming out of halftime.

