Key Stats from Wake Forest's 36-34 loss to UNC

Despite a successful offensive day, Hartman and the Deacs were unable to seal the deal, falling to UNC 36-34. A career performance from redshirt freshman Drake Maye (31/49, 448 yards, 3 TDs) gave the Tar Heels the edge in this one.

Third down conversion rate

UNC: 10-for-16 (62.5%)

Wake Forest: 3-for-12 (25%)

In a high-scoring affair, the Deacs and Tar Heels took different avenues to score 30+ points each. On third down, the Tar Heels converted on 10 of 16 tries (62.5%), while the Deacs were able to convert on only 3 of 12 attempts. The Deacs’ third-down struggles allowed UNC to storm to a 14-point lead early in the first half.

Despite little success on third down, Wake Forest was able to convert on 4 of 6 fourth down attempts. This success on fourth down was critical in extending drives to set up scoring opportunities for Wake.

Success through the air

Drake Maye: 31/49, 448 yards, and 3 TDs

Sam Hartman: 18/31, 320 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Each among the elite quarterbacks in the ACC, Drake Maye and Sam Hartman put on a show at Truist Field Saturday night. Maye threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns, completing 63% of his passes. Leading the way for the Tar Heels was wide receiver Josh Downs, who hauled in 11 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

Sam Hartman had a bounce-back day after struggling in consecutive road contests against Louisville and NC State. On 31 attempts, Hartman completed 58% of his passes en route to a 320-yard, four-touchdown performance.

Hartman notched his 100th career passing touchdown today, becoming just the second ACC quarterback of all-time to eclipse that number (Tajh Boyd - 107).

Dominance in the red zone

UNC: 6/8 (5 touchdowns, 1 field goal)

Wake Forest: 3/4 (3 touchdowns)

Both teams were lights out in the red zone Saturday. On eight trips, UNC was able to cash in with a scoring drive six times. All 36 of the Tar Heels' points came within the red zone.

On four trips to the red zone, the Deacs scored a touchdown three times. Connecting with Taylor Morin for a 7-yard score in the first and Donavon Greene for a 7-yard score in the second, Hartman had a successful day inside the twenties.

A 32-yard touchdown from A.T. Perry and a Donavon Greene 60-yard score allowed Wake Forest to hold the lead for the majority of the fourth quarter. A costly interception late in the fourth was the deciding factor in this matchup.

Average yards per completion

UNC: 14.5 yards

Wake Forest: 17.8 yards

Hartman and Maye both relied on their passing ability to give their team the edge. On 18 completions, Hartman averaged 17.8 yards an attempt, a huge jump up from his season average of 8.8 yards.

As expected, Drake Maye continued his Heisman campaign with another great performance. Notching a career-high in passing attempts (49) and in passing yards (448), Maye delivered a stellar outing in the Tar Heels’ 36-34 win over the Deacs.

Revival of the Deacs’ run game

Wake Forest: 41 attempts, 170 yards, 1 TD (4.1 YPC)

Justice Ellison: 16 attempts for 81 yards (5.1 YPC)

Christian Turner: 12 attempts for 41 yards and 1 TD (3.4 YPC)

Quinton Cooley: 6 attempts for 36 yards (6.0 YPC)

After averaging just 0.7 yards a rush on 25 carries last week in Raleigh, the Deacs’ backfield rebounded against the Tar Heels today. As a committee, Wake Forest’s running backs averaged 4.65 yards per carry and were able to effectively move the football throughout Saturday’s contest.

Justice Ellison led the way with 81 yards on 16 carries, while Christian Turner was able to cash in a one-yard score before the half. With the help of the passing game, the Deacs were able to move the ball with ease on offense for most of the night. Reestablishing the run game was necessary for the Deacs to return to offensive form, as Wake Forest was able to go toe-to-toe with the No. 9 scoring offense in the nation.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content