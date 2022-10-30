Key Stats from Wake Forest's 48-21 loss to Louisville

Read our game summary here.

Turnovers

Louisville: 1 turnover (1 fumble)

Wake Forest: 8 turnovers (4 interceptions, 4 fumbles)

The Deacs offense fell apart early in the second half. With five turnovers in the third quarter — which matched their season’s total to date — and three in the fourth, the Deacs’ struggled to put together a productive drive. The turnovers allowed the Cardinals to storm off to a 34-point lead by the end of the third.

35-0 Third Quarter for Louisville

Wake Forest received the kickoff to open the second half but was unable to gain any momentum. All six third-quarter drives resulted in turnovers. Louisville turned three of these into scores, and the deficit was too much for the Deacs to overcome. This third quarter will be one to forget for Dave Clawson's team.

The Dominance of Louisville’s linebackers

MoMo Sanogo: 9 tackles (4 solo), 1.5 TFL, and a sack

Yasir Abdullah: 7 tackles (6 solo), one TFL, one sack, and a forced fumble

Louisville’s front seven consistently pressured Hartman and forced him into making costly mistakes throughout the second half. The presence of Sanogo and Abdullah in the middle of the Cardinals’ defense was crucial in building a decisive lead.

Louisville’s Success on the Ground

Tiyon Evans: 11 carries, 106 yards, one touchdown

Jawhar Jordan: 9 carries, 45 yards

Malik Cunningham: 9 carries, 38 yards, 2 touchdowns

The Cardinals’ backfield was very productive, carrying the ball 37 times for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns (5.7 YPC). A Tiyon Evans 52-yard rush in the third quarter went for a touchdown, extending Louisville’s lead to 27-14.

Wake Forest rushed the ball 46 times for only 92 yards (2.0 YPC) — 54 yards came from backup Will Towns in cleanup duty — the worst rushing output of the season. Hartman was able to complete only 57% of his passes, and the run game was unable to provide any assistance in moving the chains.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content