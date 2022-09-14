Skip to main content

Wake Forest Football: Liberty Team Preview

Here's a look at Wake Forest's third opponent of 2022, the Liberty Flames
After a comfortable 45-25 victory over Vandy in Sam Hartman’s return, the Deacs sit at No. 19 in the AP Poll prior to Saturday’s home contest against Liberty. Let’s take a look at the Liberty Flames squad ahead of this weekend’s matchup.

Matchup History:

Wake and Liberty have faced off just twice before (2006 and 2012), with the Deacs winning both contests. Former HC Jim Grobe’s Deacs won comfortably in ‘06 by a score of 34-14, and narrowly escaped in 2012 with a 20-17 victory.

Liberty in 2021:

The Flames went 8-5 in 2021, led by star QB and third-round draft pick Malik Willis. The squad was ranked No. 25 in scoring offense (33.6 ppg) and No. 24 in scoring defense (21.5 ppg allowed). Liberty defeated Eastern Michigan 56-20 in the LendingTree Bowl to cap off a successful 2021 season.

Liberty in 2022:

Liberty has started off the season 2-0, winning consecutive one-score games against Southern Miss and UAB. Starting quarterback Charlie Brewer is sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks after suffering a broken hand in the first quarter of the Flames’ Week 1 matchup. In a chaotic four-overtime game, Liberty pulled off a 29-27 win with a clutch performance from backup quarterback Kaidon Salter. In last week’s game against UAB, the Flames captured a 21-14 victory with Salter at the helm, rushing for 188 yards and three touchdowns along the way.

Offense:

Salter will continue to start at QB with Brewer injured. The dual-threat redshirt freshman has thrown for 350 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, tacking on 144 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground as well.

Standing alongside Salter in the backfield are halfbacks Shedro Louis and Dae Dae Hunter, a transfer from Hawaii. The two have split carries and headlined the rushing attack, compiling 432 yards through the first two games.

Sophomore Demario Douglas leads the receiver room with 8 catches for 148 yards and two scores so far this season. Redshirt juniors Noah Frith (4 catches, 88 yards in 2022) and CJ Yarbrough (4 catches, 55 yards in 2022) also contribute at wideout, though the Flames have shifted to a more run-heavy approach following Brewer’s injury.

Defense:

The defensive line is the anchor of this unit. Junior DE TreShaun Clark has led the way for the Flames on defense through two games, netting 9 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Opposite Clark is senior DE Durrell Johnson, who has chipped in a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2022.

The linebacker corps has to fill the shoes of duo Storey Jackson and Rashaad Harding, who combined for 182 tackles last year. Stepping in is Aakil Washington, who had 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2021. Sophomore Ahmad Walker plays beside Washington and has contributed nicely this year with 7 solo tackles and a forced fumble. 

