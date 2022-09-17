Live Updates: Wake Forest vs Liberty
Liberty Drive, 11:52:
- On third down in Wake territory, CB Caelen Carson breaks up Salter's pass.
- Brown's 47-yard field goal is GOOD.
Wake Forest 10, Liberty 3
Wake Forest Drive, 12:06:
- Deacs give the ball right back. Hartman is intercepted by DB Quinton Reese after his pass is deflected.
Liberty Drive, 13:19:
- Shedro Louis finds some room on the kick return, bringing the ball out to the Wake Forest 33.
- DE Rondell Bothroyd beats his man on the edge, getting into the backfield and sacking Salter for an 8-yard loss.
- Isaiah Wingfield intercepts Salter on second down. Deacs take over on their own 38.
Wake Forest 10, Liberty 0
Wake Forest Drive, 15:00 2Q:
- Morin breaks off a 48-yard punt return, bringing the ball to the Liberty 30.
- On second down, Hartman is sacked by Liberty LB Ahmad Walker.
- Hartman finds WR Jahmal Banks on 3rd and 7, good for 9 yards and a first down.
- Jahmal Banks makes a great leaping grab in the end zone, hauling in the 16-yard pass from Hartman for a TOUCHDOWN. Dennis' PAT is GOOD.
Wake Forest 10, Liberty 0
END 1Q: Wake Forest 3, Liberty 0
Liberty Drive, 1:57:
- DE Jasheen Davis shoots into the backfield, sacking Salter and forcing 3rd and 16.
- Liberty's run play is stuffed to end the first quarter. Liberty will punt.
Wake Forest Drive, 3:18:
- WR A.T. Perry gets his first catch of the day, good for 8 yards on first down.
- OL Je'Vionte' Nash is called for a false start on 3rd and 3.
- Deacs fail to convert on third and long. Ivan Mora punts it away.
Wake Forest 3, Liberty 0
Liberty Drive, 9:16:
- On third and long, Salter finds room on the edge and scrambles for a first down.
- A few plays later, the Deacs defense holds on 3rd and 3. Flames elect to go for it on 4th and short.
- RB Shedro Louis dives forward, falling across the line to gain and converting for the Flames.
- Salter finds WR CJ Yarbrough for a 17-yard gain, moving the ball to the Wake Forest 36.
- Wake Forest stuffs Liberty on consecutive plays, bringing up 3rd and 9.
- Salter can't find anyone open, running out of bounds for no gain.
- Flames kicker Nick Brown attempts 52-yard field goal, kick is NO GOOD.
Wake Forest 3, Liberty 0
Wake Forest Drive, 12:23:
- After a screen to Taylor Morin and a handoff to Justice Ellison, QB Sam Hartman finds Donavon Greene for 14 yards to convert on third down.
- Facing third and long, Hartman finds Greene again for another conversion, this time for 13 yards.
- Deacs' offense stalls deep in Liberty territory. Matthew Dennis comes on to attempt 33-yard field goal. Kick is GOOD.
Wake Forest 3, Liberty 0
Liberty Drive, 15:00 1Q:
- After a false start on third down, Liberty faces 3rd and 10 from their own 26.
- CB Gavin Holmes commits penalties on consecutive plays, giving Liberty two automatic first downs.
- Safety Malik Mustapha gets the sack, bringing down Liberty QB Kaidon Salter as as he tried to escape the pocket.
- Wake Forest is penalized for an illegal substitution on the punt. The Flames elect to go for it on 4th and 2.
- Jacorey Johns flies into the backfield and brings down Salter behind the line of scrimmage. Wake Forest takes over on downs.
Wake Forest 0, Liberty 0
Pregame Notes:
- Starting long snapper Jacob Zuhr did not participate in warmups. Will Cobb replaced him on the first team special teams unit. Zuhr was still announced as the starter.
- QB Sam Hartman, DE Rondell Bothroyd, and LB Ryan Smenda were among the players leading the team in pregame stretches.
- Gavin Holmes got first-team pregame reps at outside corner along with Caelen Carson.
- Isaiah Wingfield filled in for Coby Davis at nickel with the first-teamers in warmups.
- Donavon Greene got first team pregame reps at wideout after the first drive went to Jahmal Banks last week.
- Taylor Morin got the first team reps at slot receiver.
- Jermal Martin Jr. got the backup reps at the nickel position.
- Redshirt freshman offensive lineman George Sell is dressed in jersey and pads.