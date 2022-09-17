Skip to main content
Live Updates: Wake Forest vs Liberty

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Live Updates: Wake Forest vs Liberty

Follow along here and on Twitter @DeaconsDaily for live coverage and updates as the Deacs take on Liberty
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liberty Drive, 11:52:

  • On third down in Wake territory, CB Caelen Carson breaks up Salter's pass.
  • Brown's 47-yard field goal is GOOD.

Wake Forest 10, Liberty 3

Wake Forest Drive, 12:06:

  • Deacs give the ball right back. Hartman is intercepted by DB Quinton Reese after his pass is deflected.

Liberty Drive, 13:19:

  • Shedro Louis finds some room on the kick return, bringing the ball out to the Wake Forest 33.
  • DE Rondell Bothroyd beats his man on the edge, getting into the backfield and sacking Salter for an 8-yard loss.
  • Isaiah Wingfield intercepts Salter on second down. Deacs take over on their own 38.

Wake Forest 10, Liberty 0

Wake Forest Drive, 15:00 2Q:

  • Morin breaks off a 48-yard punt return, bringing the ball to the Liberty 30.
  • On second down, Hartman is sacked by Liberty LB Ahmad Walker.
  • Hartman finds WR Jahmal Banks on 3rd and 7, good for 9 yards and a first down.
  • Jahmal Banks makes a great leaping grab in the end zone, hauling in the 16-yard pass from Hartman for a TOUCHDOWN. Dennis' PAT is GOOD.

Wake Forest 10, Liberty 0

END 1Q: Wake Forest 3, Liberty 0

Liberty Drive, 1:57:

  • DE Jasheen Davis shoots into the backfield, sacking Salter and forcing 3rd and 16.
  • Liberty's run play is stuffed to end the first quarter. Liberty will punt.

Wake Forest Drive, 3:18:

  • WR A.T. Perry gets his first catch of the day, good for 8 yards on first down.
  • OL Je'Vionte' Nash is called for a false start on 3rd and 3.
  • Deacs fail to convert on third and long. Ivan Mora punts it away.

Wake Forest 3, Liberty 0

Liberty Drive, 9:16:

  • On third and long, Salter finds room on the edge and scrambles for a first down.
  • A few plays later, the Deacs defense holds on 3rd and 3. Flames elect to go for it on 4th and short.
  • RB Shedro Louis dives forward, falling across the line to gain and converting for the Flames.
  • Salter finds WR CJ Yarbrough for a 17-yard gain, moving the ball to the Wake Forest 36.
  • Wake Forest stuffs Liberty on consecutive plays, bringing up 3rd and 9.
  • Salter can't find anyone open, running out of bounds for no gain. 
  • Flames kicker Nick Brown attempts 52-yard field goal, kick is NO GOOD.

Wake Forest 3, Liberty 0

Wake Forest Drive, 12:23:

  • After a screen to Taylor Morin and a handoff to Justice Ellison, QB Sam Hartman finds Donavon Greene for 14 yards to convert on third down.
  • Facing third and long, Hartman finds Greene again for another conversion, this time for 13 yards.
  • Deacs' offense stalls deep in Liberty territory. Matthew Dennis comes on to attempt 33-yard field goal. Kick is GOOD.

Wake Forest 3, Liberty 0

Liberty Drive, 15:00 1Q:

  • After a false start on third down, Liberty faces 3rd and 10 from their own 26.
  • CB Gavin Holmes commits penalties on consecutive plays, giving Liberty two automatic first downs.
  • Safety Malik Mustapha gets the sack, bringing down Liberty QB Kaidon Salter as as he tried to escape the pocket.
  • Wake Forest is penalized for an illegal substitution on the punt. The Flames elect to go for it on 4th and 2.
  • Jacorey Johns flies into the backfield and brings down Salter behind the line of scrimmage. Wake Forest takes over on downs.

Wake Forest 0, Liberty 0

Pregame Notes:

  • Starting long snapper Jacob Zuhr did not participate in warmups. Will Cobb replaced him on the first team special teams unit. Zuhr was still announced as the starter.
  • QB Sam Hartman, DE Rondell Bothroyd, and LB Ryan Smenda were among the players leading the team in pregame stretches.
  • Gavin Holmes got first-team pregame reps at outside corner along with Caelen Carson.
  • Isaiah Wingfield filled in for Coby Davis at nickel with the first-teamers in warmups.
  • Donavon Greene got first team pregame reps at wideout after the first drive went to Jahmal Banks last week.
  • Taylor Morin got the first team reps at slot receiver.
  • Jermal Martin Jr. got the backup reps at the nickel position. 
  • Redshirt freshman offensive lineman George Sell is dressed in jersey and pads.
    • Pregame Notes:

USATSI_10250457
Football

Live Updates: Wake Forest vs Liberty

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19019280
Football

Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Liberty

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_18985869
Football

Wake Forest Football: Liberty Players to Watch

By Sam Rausch
Miami
Football

Around the ACC: Week 3

By Chase Pomroy
USATSI_19018880
Football

Wake Forest Players Excited to Face Liberty

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_18965823
Football

Dylan Hazen on Wake Forest's Defensive Identity

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19018876
Football

Wake Forest vs. Liberty: Line, Preview and Predictions

By Ben Conroy, Essex Thayer, Sam Rausch, Ben Remis, Eliot Leadem and Jack McKenney
USATSI_19019264
Football

Cameron Hite on Wake Forest’s Winning Mentality

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_18985875
Football

Wake Forest Football: Liberty Team Preview

By Sam Rausch