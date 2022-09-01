Live Updates: VMI

Skip to main content
Follow along here and on Twitter @DeaconsDaily for live coverage and updates as the Deacs take on VMI
Pregame Notes:

  • LB Ryan Smenda was seen stretching with the team but was not in pads due to his suspension.
  • Safety Nick Andersen was not in pads and had a walking boot on his left foot.
  • QB Sam Hartman was out on the field with the team pregame, wearing his game jersey and no pads.
  • Taylor Morin received the first reps at slot receiver in warmups.
  • Malik Mustapha and Chelen Garnes received the first reps at safety in warmups.
  • Gavin Holmes and Caelen Carson occupied the corner spots in the first warmup reps.
  • J.J. Roberts took warmup reps at cornerback with the second team.
  • Taylor Morin and Ke'Shawn Williams were both announced as starting receivers.
  • DT Kobie Turner has changed his number from 2 to 0.
  • Captains for the coin toss are LB Chase Jones, DE Rondell Bothroyd, TE Blake Whiteheart, and C Michael Jurgens.

First Quarter:

VMI Drive, 15:00:

  • After giving up a five-yard completion on first down, Wake Forest forces a three-and-out.

Wake Forest 0, VMI 0

Wake Forest Drive, 14:20:

  • The first play from scrimmage is a screen pass to WR Taylor Morin, good for a first down.
  • QB Mitch Griffis finds WR Taylor Morin wide open over the middle for a big gain to convert on a third-and-short.
  • A VMI facemask gives the Deacs first and 10 at the VMI 11.
  • QB Mitch Griffis is sacked on third down from the 7-yard line, forcing the Deacs to bring on the kicking team.
  • Redshirt freshman Matthew Dennis converts from 33 yards out, giving the Deacs a 3-0 lead.

Wake Forest 3, VMI 0

VMI Drive, 10:43:

  • RB Rashad Raymond runs up the middle for 11 yards on the first play of the drive.
  • Wake Forest gives up an eight-yard scramble on 3rd and 4 to QB Seth Morgan.

