Live Updates: VMI

Pregame Notes:
- LB Ryan Smenda was seen stretching with the team but was not in pads due to his suspension.
- Safety Nick Andersen was not in pads and had a walking boot on his left foot.
- QB Sam Hartman was out on the field with the team pregame, wearing his game jersey and no pads.
- Taylor Morin received the first reps at slot receiver in warmups.
- Malik Mustapha and Chelen Garnes received the first reps at safety in warmups.
- Gavin Holmes and Caelen Carson occupied the corner spots in the first warmup reps.
- J.J. Roberts took warmup reps at cornerback with the second team.
- Taylor Morin and Ke'Shawn Williams were both announced as starting receivers.
- DT Kobie Turner has changed his number from 2 to 0.
- Captains for the coin toss are LB Chase Jones, DE Rondell Bothroyd, TE Blake Whiteheart, and C Michael Jurgens.
First Quarter:
VMI Drive, 15:00:
- After giving up a five-yard completion on first down, Wake Forest forces a three-and-out.
Wake Forest 0, VMI 0
Wake Forest Drive, 14:20:
- The first play from scrimmage is a screen pass to WR Taylor Morin, good for a first down.
- QB Mitch Griffis finds WR Taylor Morin wide open over the middle for a big gain to convert on a third-and-short.
- A VMI facemask gives the Deacs first and 10 at the VMI 11.
- QB Mitch Griffis is sacked on third down from the 7-yard line, forcing the Deacs to bring on the kicking team.
- Redshirt freshman Matthew Dennis converts from 33 yards out, giving the Deacs a 3-0 lead.
Wake Forest 3, VMI 0
VMI Drive, 10:43:
- RB Rashad Raymond runs up the middle for 11 yards on the first play of the drive.
- Wake Forest gives up an eight-yard scramble on 3rd and 4 to QB Seth Morgan.