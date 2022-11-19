Skip to main content

Live Updates: Wake Forest Football vs Syracuse

Follow along with all the action from Truist Field
FINAL: Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35

Syracuse Drive, 0:51 4Q: 

  • Shrader pass complete to Gadsden II for a 24-yard gain.
  • Shrader's pass sails incomplete out of bounds.
  • A 34-yard field goal attempt from Andre Szmyt is NO GOOD.

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35

Wake Forest Drive, 5:12 4Q:

  • Christian Turner rushes for a 3-yard gain.
  • Turner up the middle for a 3-yard rush.
  • Turner picks up the first down on a 7-yard carry.
  • Turner runs for 2 yards
  • Hartman scrambles for a 7-yard gain, bringing up 4th down.

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35

Syracuse Drive, 6:19 4Q: 

  • Shrader pass complete to Courtney Jackson for a 25-yard gain.
  • Sean Tucker escapes for a 39-yard gain.
  • Shrader runs for an 8-yard touchdown. PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35

Wake Forest Drive, 10:01 4Q:

  • Ellison picks up 3 yards on a first-down carry.
  • Hartman finds Perry for a 9-yard catch and the first down.
  • Hartman scrambles for a 7-yard gain.
  • Ellison picks up the first down on a 4-yard carry.
  • Syracuse is flagged for a defensive offsides penalty.
  • Ellison picks up 2 yards up the middle.
  • Officials pick up a pass interference flag, forcing Wake Forest to punt

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 28

Syracuse Drive, 12:30 4Q:

  • Shrader scrambles for a 4-yard gain.
  • Shrader pass complete to Trebor Pena for a 2-yard pickup.
  • Shrader finds Oronde Gadsden II over the middle for a 10-yard gain.
  • Devaughn Cooper hauls in an 18-yard catch.
  • Pass to LeQuint Allen goes for 41 yards and a touchdown. PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 28

Syracuse Drive, 13:08 4Q:

  • Garrett Shrader's pass is intercepted by Brendon Harris, and Harris returns it 36 yards for a touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive (cont'd) 15:00 4Q:

  • Cooley runs for 4 yards.
  • Quinton Cooley rushes up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 21

END 3Q: Wake Forest 31, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 2:52 3Q:

  • Ke'Shawn Williams picks up 8 yards on the first down completion.
  • Taylor Morin hauls in a 5-yard catch for the first down.
  • Morin makes an impressive catch for a 13-yard gain.
  • On 4th-an-1, Quinton Cooley runs for 2 yards up the middle.
  • Hartman finds A.T. Perry for a gain of 14 yards.

Syracuse Drive, 4:13 3Q:

  • Oronde Gadsden picks up 13-yards on first down.
  • On 3rd down, Shrader is flagged for intentional grounding. Cuse loses 15 yards and the down. 
  • Von Marbung punts to the Wake Forest 45-yard line.

Wake Forest 31, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 9:03 3Q:

  • Christian Turner picks up 7 yards on first down.
  • Turner picks up the first down up the middle.
  • Turner goes for 8 yards.
  • Hartman finds Taylor Morin over the middle for an 11-yard gain.
  • Perry reels in a 5-yard reception.
  • A pass interference penalty on Jason Simmons Jr. gives Wake Forest a fresh set of downs. 
  • Christian Turner rushes for 7 yards up the middle.
  • Turner goes for 7 yards.
  • Hartman scrambles for a 3-yard gain.
  • Hartman connects with Ke'Shawn Williams for a 17-yard touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 31, Syracuse 21

Syracuse Drive, 12:30 3Q:

  • Sean Tucker runs for a gain of 11 yards.
  • Bad snap results in a 13-yard loss on 2nd down
  • Shrader rushes for an 18-yard gain but is five yards short of the marker. 
  • Max von Marbung punts 38 yards to the Wake Forest 30-yard line.

Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 15:00 3Q:

  • Hartman pass complete to A.T. Perry for a gain of 11 yards.
  • Ellison picks up 5 yards up the middle.
  • Hartman scrambles for an 8-yard pickup.
  • Ke'Shawn Williams hauls in an 11-yard catch.
  • Hartman brought down in the backfield for a 5-yard loss.
  • On 3rd-and-long, Hartman's pass is broken up by Marlowe Wax.
  • Zach Murphy punts 29 yards to the Syracuse 15-yard line.

Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21

HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21

Syracuse Drive, 0:21 2Q:

  • Shrader kneels the ball to take this game into halftime.

Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 2:25 2Q:

  • Hartman pass to Blake Whiteheart for a 7-yard gain.
  • Hartman scrambles for a 6-yard pickup.
  • Banks hauls in a 10-yard completion.
  • Ke'Shawn Williams picks up 5 yards on a catch up the middle.
  • Hartman pass incomplete deep to Banks, and Banks walks to the sideline with an injury.
  • Perry hauls in a 12-yard catch.
  • While being taken down, Hartman finds Ellison for a 5-yard gain.
  • Hartman finds Blake Whiteheart to pick up the first down.
  • Hartman finds Perry for a 10-yard score, Perry's third of the day. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21

Syracuse Drive, 4:59 2Q:

  • Following a 37-yard kick return, Trebor Pena hauls in a 30-yard completion from Garrett Shrader.
  • A.J. Williams brings down Shrader for a 12-yard sack.
  • On third down, Kendron Wayman sacks Shrader for an 11-yard loss.
  • The 52-yard field goal attempt from Andre Szmyt is NO GOOD.

Wake Forest 17, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 6:53 2Q:

  • Hartman finds Perry for a 9-yard gain on first down.
  • Quinton Cooley picks up 4 yards and the first down.
  • Hartman scrambles for an 18-yard gain.
  • Hartman keeps it for a 4-yard run.
  • Cooley picks up 11 yards and the first down.
  • Hartman finds A.T. Perry for a 29-yard score, PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 17, Syracuse 21

Syracuse Drive, 8:40 2Q:

  • On first down, D'Marcus Adams picks up 44 yards on a deep ball from Garrett Shrader.
  • On consecutive runs, Tucker picks up 17 yards.
  • On a trick play, RB LeQuint Allen finds Devaughn Cooper open in the end zone for a 33-yard score. PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 11:34 2Q:

  • After a defensive offsides penalty, Christian Turner picks up 4 yards on first down.
  • Hartman to Ke'Shawn Williams for a 16-yard gain.
  • Banks hauls in a 36-yard completion, setting up a red zone opportunity.
  • On 4th-and-1, a fumbled exchange between Jurgens and Hartman results in a turnover-on-downs. Syracuse will take over at their own 5-yard line.

Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 14

Syracuse Drive, 13:41 2Q:

  • Shrader runs for a 10-yard gain.
  • Tucker runs for 12 yards.
  • Gadsden II hauls in an 8-yard completion.
  • Shrader connects with Damien Alford deep downfield for a 43-yard gain.
  • Tucker rushes for a 2-yard score, PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 14

Wake Forest Drive (cont'd) 15:00 2Q:

  • Morin picks up 8 yards and the first. After the play, Ja'Had Carter is flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Taylor Morin.
  • Justin Barron brings down Hartman in the backfield for a sack and a loss of 7 yards.
  • Hartman pass complete to A.T. Perry for a 12-yard touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 7

END 1Q: Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7

Wake Forest Drive, 0:14 1Q:

  • On first down, Hartman's pass to Jahmal Banks is broken up in the end zone.
  • Hartman finds Morin for an 11-yard gain over the middle.

Syracuse Drive, 1:05 1Q:

  • Syracuse goes three and out and will punt for their second straight drive.
  • A botched punt from von Marbung sets the Deacs up in opposing territory at the Syracuse 35 yard-line.

Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7

Wake Forest Drive, 3:23 1Q:

  • Christian Turner rushes for 9 yards on first down.
  • Turner picks up 4 yards and the first.
  • Ke'Shawn Williams hauls in a 3-yard reception.
  • Jahmal Banks gains 13-yards and the first on 3rd-and-7.
  • Hartman pass complete to Jahmal Banks for 6 yards.
  • Williams drops pass over the middle, setting up another punt for the Deacs.
  • Zach Murphy is in to punt in place of Ivan Mora.

Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7

Syracuse Drive, 5:55 1Q:

  • Tucker is tackled for a loss on second down, was helped off the field after the play.
  • Shrader finds Damien Alford over the middle for a 14-yard completion.
  • A holding penalty sets up a 3rd-and-20 try for the Orange.
  • Shrader picks up 10 yards on a 3rd-down rush, not enough for the first.
  • Max von Marbung punts to the Wake Forest 1-yard line.

Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7

Wake Forest Drive, 10:13 1Q:

  • Ellison runs for a 17 yard-gain to open the drive.
  • On back-to-back runs, Ellison picks up 8 yards to set up a 3rd-and-2.
  • Ellison picks up 5 yards and the first down.
  • On third down, Hartman keeps it for a 6-yard gain.
  • Hartman pass complete to Donavon Greene for a 7-yard gain.
  • Pass caught by Taylor Morin for a gain of 10 yards.
  • Taylor Morin drops a pass near the goal line, setting up fourth down.
  • Matthew Dennis' 33-yard field goal attempt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7

Syracuse Drive, 15:00 1Q:

  • RB Sean Tucker runs for a gain of 13 yards.
  • Tucker tackled in the backfield on consecutive carries for a net loss of 3 yards.
  • On 3rd-and-long, Shrader connects with WR Oronde Gadsden II for 13 yards.
  • Shrader connects with Trebor Pena for a gain of 10 yards.
  • Gadsden II hauls in another catch for a gain of 17 yards.
  • Tucker picks up 6 yards on a run to the outside.
  • Pass from Shrader sails incomplete on 2nd down.
  • Shrader connects with LeQuint Allen for a gain of 9 yards.
  • Direct snap to Sean Tucker goes for 9 yards and the score. PAT from Szmyt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 0, Syracuse 7

Pregame Notes:

  • 22 players are being honored before the game for Senior Night (some still may return next season)
    • Notable names being honored include Sam Hartman, Blake Whiteheart, A.T. Perry, Kobie Turner, Michael Jurgens, Christian Turner, Sean Maginn, Ryan Smenda, Jacorey Johns, Dion Bergan, Rondell Bothroyd, and more
  • Safety Malik Mustapha will not play in tonight's game
  • CB Caelen Carson is not dressed to play, Redshirt freshman CB Dashawn Jones is slated to start
  • Wake Forest wins the toss and defers to the second half

