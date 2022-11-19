Live Updates: Wake Forest Football vs Syracuse

FINAL: Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35

Syracuse Drive, 0:51 4Q:

Shrader pass complete to Gadsden II for a 24-yard gain.

Shrader's pass sails incomplete out of bounds.

A 34-yard field goal attempt from Andre Szmyt is NO GOOD.

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35

Wake Forest Drive, 5:12 4Q:

Christian Turner rushes for a 3-yard gain.

Turner up the middle for a 3-yard rush.

Turner picks up the first down on a 7-yard carry.



Turner runs for 2 yards

Hartman scrambles for a 7-yard gain, bringing up 4th down.

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35

Syracuse Drive, 6:19 4Q:

Shrader pass complete to Courtney Jackson for a 25-yard gain.

Sean Tucker escapes for a 39-yard gain.

Shrader runs for an 8-yard touchdown. PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35

Wake Forest Drive, 10:01 4Q:

Ellison picks up 3 yards on a first-down carry.

Hartman finds Perry for a 9-yard catch and the first down.

Hartman scrambles for a 7-yard gain.

Ellison picks up the first down on a 4-yard carry.

Syracuse is flagged for a defensive offsides penalty.

Ellison picks up 2 yards up the middle.

Officials pick up a pass interference flag, forcing Wake Forest to punt

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 28

Syracuse Drive, 12:30 4Q:

Shrader scrambles for a 4-yard gain.

Shrader pass complete to Trebor Pena for a 2-yard pickup.

Shrader finds Oronde Gadsden II over the middle for a 10-yard gain.

Devaughn Cooper hauls in an 18-yard catch.

Pass to LeQuint Allen goes for 41 yards and a touchdown. PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 28

Syracuse Drive, 13:08 4Q:

Garrett Shrader's pass is intercepted by Brendon Harris, and Harris returns it 36 yards for a touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive (cont'd) 15:00 4Q:

Cooley runs for 4 yards.

Quinton Cooley rushes up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 21

END 3Q: Wake Forest 31, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 2:52 3Q:

Ke'Shawn Williams picks up 8 yards on the first down completion.

Taylor Morin hauls in a 5-yard catch for the first down.

Morin makes an impressive catch for a 13-yard gain.

On 4th-an-1, Quinton Cooley runs for 2 yards up the middle.

Hartman finds A.T. Perry for a gain of 14 yards.

Syracuse Drive, 4:13 3Q:

Oronde Gadsden picks up 13-yards on first down.

On 3rd down, Shrader is flagged for intentional grounding. Cuse loses 15 yards and the down.

Von Marbung punts to the Wake Forest 45-yard line.

Wake Forest 31, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 9:03 3Q:

Christian Turner picks up 7 yards on first down.

Turner picks up the first down up the middle.

Turner goes for 8 yards.

Hartman finds Taylor Morin over the middle for an 11-yard gain.

Perry reels in a 5-yard reception.

A pass interference penalty on Jason Simmons Jr. gives Wake Forest a fresh set of downs.

Christian Turner rushes for 7 yards up the middle.

Turner goes for 7 yards.

Hartman scrambles for a 3-yard gain.

Hartman connects with Ke'Shawn Williams for a 17-yard touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 31, Syracuse 21

Syracuse Drive, 12:30 3Q:

Sean Tucker runs for a gain of 11 yards.

Bad snap results in a 13-yard loss on 2nd down

Shrader rushes for an 18-yard gain but is five yards short of the marker.

Max von Marbung punts 38 yards to the Wake Forest 30-yard line.

Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 15:00 3Q:

Hartman pass complete to A.T. Perry for a gain of 11 yards.

Ellison picks up 5 yards up the middle.

Hartman scrambles for an 8-yard pickup.

Ke'Shawn Williams hauls in an 11-yard catch.

Hartman brought down in the backfield for a 5-yard loss.

On 3rd-and-long, Hartman's pass is broken up by Marlowe Wax.

Zach Murphy punts 29 yards to the Syracuse 15-yard line.

Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21

HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21

Syracuse Drive, 0:21 2Q:

Shrader kneels the ball to take this game into halftime.

Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 2:25 2Q:

Hartman pass to Blake Whiteheart for a 7-yard gain.

Hartman scrambles for a 6-yard pickup.

Banks hauls in a 10-yard completion.

Ke'Shawn Williams picks up 5 yards on a catch up the middle.

Hartman pass incomplete deep to Banks, and Banks walks to the sideline with an injury.

Perry hauls in a 12-yard catch.

While being taken down, Hartman finds Ellison for a 5-yard gain.

Hartman finds Blake Whiteheart to pick up the first down.

Hartman finds Perry for a 10-yard score, Perry's third of the day. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21

Syracuse Drive, 4:59 2Q:

Following a 37-yard kick return, Trebor Pena hauls in a 30-yard completion from Garrett Shrader.

A.J. Williams brings down Shrader for a 12-yard sack.

On third down, Kendron Wayman sacks Shrader for an 11-yard loss.

The 52-yard field goal attempt from Andre Szmyt is NO GOOD.

Wake Forest 17, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 6:53 2Q:

Hartman finds Perry for a 9-yard gain on first down.

Quinton Cooley picks up 4 yards and the first down.

Hartman scrambles for an 18-yard gain.

Hartman keeps it for a 4-yard run.

Cooley picks up 11 yards and the first down.

Hartman finds A.T. Perry for a 29-yard score, PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 17, Syracuse 21

Syracuse Drive, 8:40 2Q:

On first down, D'Marcus Adams picks up 44 yards on a deep ball from Garrett Shrader.

On consecutive runs, Tucker picks up 17 yards.

On a trick play, RB LeQuint Allen finds Devaughn Cooper open in the end zone for a 33-yard score. PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 21

Wake Forest Drive, 11:34 2Q:

After a defensive offsides penalty, Christian Turner picks up 4 yards on first down.

Hartman to Ke'Shawn Williams for a 16-yard gain.

Banks hauls in a 36-yard completion, setting up a red zone opportunity.

On 4th-and-1, a fumbled exchange between Jurgens and Hartman results in a turnover-on-downs. Syracuse will take over at their own 5-yard line.

Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 14

Syracuse Drive, 13:41 2Q:

Shrader runs for a 10-yard gain.

Tucker runs for 12 yards.

Gadsden II hauls in an 8-yard completion.

Shrader connects with Damien Alford deep downfield for a 43-yard gain.

Tucker rushes for a 2-yard score, PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 14

Wake Forest Drive (cont'd) 15:00 2Q:

Morin picks up 8 yards and the first. After the play, Ja'Had Carter is flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Taylor Morin.

Justin Barron brings down Hartman in the backfield for a sack and a loss of 7 yards.

Hartman pass complete to A.T. Perry for a 12-yard touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.

Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 7

END 1Q: Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7

Wake Forest Drive, 0:14 1Q:

On first down, Hartman's pass to Jahmal Banks is broken up in the end zone.

Hartman finds Morin for an 11-yard gain over the middle.

Syracuse Drive, 1:05 1Q:

Syracuse goes three and out and will punt for their second straight drive.

A botched punt from von Marbung sets the Deacs up in opposing territory at the Syracuse 35 yard-line.

Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7

Wake Forest Drive, 3:23 1Q:

Christian Turner rushes for 9 yards on first down.

Turner picks up 4 yards and the first.

Ke'Shawn Williams hauls in a 3-yard reception.

Jahmal Banks gains 13-yards and the first on 3rd-and-7.

Hartman pass complete to Jahmal Banks for 6 yards.

Williams drops pass over the middle, setting up another punt for the Deacs.

Zach Murphy is in to punt in place of Ivan Mora.

Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7

Syracuse Drive, 5:55 1Q:

Tucker is tackled for a loss on second down, was helped off the field after the play.

Shrader finds Damien Alford over the middle for a 14-yard completion.

A holding penalty sets up a 3rd-and-20 try for the Orange.

Shrader picks up 10 yards on a 3rd-down rush, not enough for the first.

Max von Marbung punts to the Wake Forest 1-yard line.

Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7

Wake Forest Drive, 10:13 1Q:

Ellison runs for a 17 yard-gain to open the drive.

On back-to-back runs, Ellison picks up 8 yards to set up a 3rd-and-2.

Ellison picks up 5 yards and the first down.

On third down, Hartman keeps it for a 6-yard gain.

Hartman pass complete to Donavon Greene for a 7-yard gain.

Pass caught by Taylor Morin for a gain of 10 yards.

Taylor Morin drops a pass near the goal line, setting up fourth down.

Matthew Dennis' 33-yard field goal attempt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7

Syracuse Drive, 15:00 1Q:

RB Sean Tucker runs for a gain of 13 yards.

Tucker tackled in the backfield on consecutive carries for a net loss of 3 yards.

On 3rd-and-long, Shrader connects with WR Oronde Gadsden II for 13 yards.

Shrader connects with Trebor Pena for a gain of 10 yards.

Gadsden II hauls in another catch for a gain of 17 yards.

Tucker picks up 6 yards on a run to the outside.

Pass from Shrader sails incomplete on 2nd down.

Shrader connects with LeQuint Allen for a gain of 9 yards.

Direct snap to Sean Tucker goes for 9 yards and the score. PAT from Szmyt is GOOD.

Wake Forest 0, Syracuse 7

Pregame Notes:

22 players are being honored before the game for Senior Night (some still may return next season)

Notable names being honored include Sam Hartman, Blake Whiteheart, A.T. Perry, Kobie Turner, Michael Jurgens, Christian Turner, Sean Maginn, Ryan Smenda, Jacorey Johns, Dion Bergan, Rondell Bothroyd, and more

Safety Malik Mustapha will not play in tonight's game

CB Caelen Carson is not dressed to play, Redshirt freshman CB Dashawn Jones is slated to start

Wake Forest wins the toss and defers to the second half

