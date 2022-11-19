Live Updates: Wake Forest Football vs Syracuse
FINAL: Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35
Syracuse Drive, 0:51 4Q:
- Shrader pass complete to Gadsden II for a 24-yard gain.
- Shrader's pass sails incomplete out of bounds.
- A 34-yard field goal attempt from Andre Szmyt is NO GOOD.
Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35
Wake Forest Drive, 5:12 4Q:
- Christian Turner rushes for a 3-yard gain.
- Turner up the middle for a 3-yard rush.
- Turner picks up the first down on a 7-yard carry.
- Turner runs for 2 yards
- Hartman scrambles for a 7-yard gain, bringing up 4th down.
Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35
Syracuse Drive, 6:19 4Q:
- Shrader pass complete to Courtney Jackson for a 25-yard gain.
- Sean Tucker escapes for a 39-yard gain.
- Shrader runs for an 8-yard touchdown. PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.
Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 35
Wake Forest Drive, 10:01 4Q:
- Ellison picks up 3 yards on a first-down carry.
- Hartman finds Perry for a 9-yard catch and the first down.
- Hartman scrambles for a 7-yard gain.
- Ellison picks up the first down on a 4-yard carry.
- Syracuse is flagged for a defensive offsides penalty.
- Ellison picks up 2 yards up the middle.
- Officials pick up a pass interference flag, forcing Wake Forest to punt
Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 28
Syracuse Drive, 12:30 4Q:
- Shrader scrambles for a 4-yard gain.
- Shrader pass complete to Trebor Pena for a 2-yard pickup.
- Shrader finds Oronde Gadsden II over the middle for a 10-yard gain.
- Devaughn Cooper hauls in an 18-yard catch.
- Pass to LeQuint Allen goes for 41 yards and a touchdown. PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.
Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 28
Syracuse Drive, 13:08 4Q:
- Garrett Shrader's pass is intercepted by Brendon Harris, and Harris returns it 36 yards for a touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.
Wake Forest 45, Syracuse 21
Wake Forest Drive (cont'd) 15:00 4Q:
- Cooley runs for 4 yards.
- Quinton Cooley rushes up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.
Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 21
END 3Q: Wake Forest 31, Syracuse 21
Wake Forest Drive, 2:52 3Q:
- Ke'Shawn Williams picks up 8 yards on the first down completion.
- Taylor Morin hauls in a 5-yard catch for the first down.
- Morin makes an impressive catch for a 13-yard gain.
- On 4th-an-1, Quinton Cooley runs for 2 yards up the middle.
- Hartman finds A.T. Perry for a gain of 14 yards.
Syracuse Drive, 4:13 3Q:
- Oronde Gadsden picks up 13-yards on first down.
- On 3rd down, Shrader is flagged for intentional grounding. Cuse loses 15 yards and the down.
- Von Marbung punts to the Wake Forest 45-yard line.
Wake Forest 31, Syracuse 21
Wake Forest Drive, 9:03 3Q:
- Christian Turner picks up 7 yards on first down.
- Turner picks up the first down up the middle.
- Turner goes for 8 yards.
- Hartman finds Taylor Morin over the middle for an 11-yard gain.
- Perry reels in a 5-yard reception.
- A pass interference penalty on Jason Simmons Jr. gives Wake Forest a fresh set of downs.
- Christian Turner rushes for 7 yards up the middle.
- Turner goes for 7 yards.
- Hartman scrambles for a 3-yard gain.
- Hartman connects with Ke'Shawn Williams for a 17-yard touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.
Wake Forest 31, Syracuse 21
Syracuse Drive, 12:30 3Q:
- Sean Tucker runs for a gain of 11 yards.
- Bad snap results in a 13-yard loss on 2nd down
- Shrader rushes for an 18-yard gain but is five yards short of the marker.
- Max von Marbung punts 38 yards to the Wake Forest 30-yard line.
Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21
Wake Forest Drive, 15:00 3Q:
- Hartman pass complete to A.T. Perry for a gain of 11 yards.
- Ellison picks up 5 yards up the middle.
- Hartman scrambles for an 8-yard pickup.
- Ke'Shawn Williams hauls in an 11-yard catch.
- Hartman brought down in the backfield for a 5-yard loss.
- On 3rd-and-long, Hartman's pass is broken up by Marlowe Wax.
- Zach Murphy punts 29 yards to the Syracuse 15-yard line.
Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21
HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21
Syracuse Drive, 0:21 2Q:
- Shrader kneels the ball to take this game into halftime.
Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21
Wake Forest Drive, 2:25 2Q:
- Hartman pass to Blake Whiteheart for a 7-yard gain.
- Hartman scrambles for a 6-yard pickup.
- Banks hauls in a 10-yard completion.
- Ke'Shawn Williams picks up 5 yards on a catch up the middle.
- Hartman pass incomplete deep to Banks, and Banks walks to the sideline with an injury.
- Perry hauls in a 12-yard catch.
- While being taken down, Hartman finds Ellison for a 5-yard gain.
- Hartman finds Blake Whiteheart to pick up the first down.
- Hartman finds Perry for a 10-yard score, Perry's third of the day. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.
Wake Forest 24, Syracuse 21
Syracuse Drive, 4:59 2Q:
- Following a 37-yard kick return, Trebor Pena hauls in a 30-yard completion from Garrett Shrader.
- A.J. Williams brings down Shrader for a 12-yard sack.
- On third down, Kendron Wayman sacks Shrader for an 11-yard loss.
- The 52-yard field goal attempt from Andre Szmyt is NO GOOD.
Wake Forest 17, Syracuse 21
Wake Forest Drive, 6:53 2Q:
- Hartman finds Perry for a 9-yard gain on first down.
- Quinton Cooley picks up 4 yards and the first down.
- Hartman scrambles for an 18-yard gain.
- Hartman keeps it for a 4-yard run.
- Cooley picks up 11 yards and the first down.
- Hartman finds A.T. Perry for a 29-yard score, PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.
Wake Forest 17, Syracuse 21
Syracuse Drive, 8:40 2Q:
- On first down, D'Marcus Adams picks up 44 yards on a deep ball from Garrett Shrader.
- On consecutive runs, Tucker picks up 17 yards.
- On a trick play, RB LeQuint Allen finds Devaughn Cooper open in the end zone for a 33-yard score. PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.
Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 21
Wake Forest Drive, 11:34 2Q:
- After a defensive offsides penalty, Christian Turner picks up 4 yards on first down.
- Hartman to Ke'Shawn Williams for a 16-yard gain.
- Banks hauls in a 36-yard completion, setting up a red zone opportunity.
- On 4th-and-1, a fumbled exchange between Jurgens and Hartman results in a turnover-on-downs. Syracuse will take over at their own 5-yard line.
Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 14
Syracuse Drive, 13:41 2Q:
- Shrader runs for a 10-yard gain.
- Tucker runs for 12 yards.
- Gadsden II hauls in an 8-yard completion.
- Shrader connects with Damien Alford deep downfield for a 43-yard gain.
- Tucker rushes for a 2-yard score, PAT from Andre Szmyt is GOOD.
Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 14
Wake Forest Drive (cont'd) 15:00 2Q:
- Morin picks up 8 yards and the first. After the play, Ja'Had Carter is flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Taylor Morin.
- Justin Barron brings down Hartman in the backfield for a sack and a loss of 7 yards.
- Hartman pass complete to A.T. Perry for a 12-yard touchdown. PAT from Matthew Dennis is GOOD.
Wake Forest 10, Syracuse 7
END 1Q: Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7
Wake Forest Drive, 0:14 1Q:
- On first down, Hartman's pass to Jahmal Banks is broken up in the end zone.
- Hartman finds Morin for an 11-yard gain over the middle.
Syracuse Drive, 1:05 1Q:
- Syracuse goes three and out and will punt for their second straight drive.
- A botched punt from von Marbung sets the Deacs up in opposing territory at the Syracuse 35 yard-line.
Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7
Wake Forest Drive, 3:23 1Q:
- Christian Turner rushes for 9 yards on first down.
- Turner picks up 4 yards and the first.
- Ke'Shawn Williams hauls in a 3-yard reception.
- Jahmal Banks gains 13-yards and the first on 3rd-and-7.
- Hartman pass complete to Jahmal Banks for 6 yards.
- Williams drops pass over the middle, setting up another punt for the Deacs.
- Zach Murphy is in to punt in place of Ivan Mora.
Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7
Syracuse Drive, 5:55 1Q:
- Tucker is tackled for a loss on second down, was helped off the field after the play.
- Shrader finds Damien Alford over the middle for a 14-yard completion.
- A holding penalty sets up a 3rd-and-20 try for the Orange.
- Shrader picks up 10 yards on a 3rd-down rush, not enough for the first.
- Max von Marbung punts to the Wake Forest 1-yard line.
Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7
Wake Forest Drive, 10:13 1Q:
- Ellison runs for a 17 yard-gain to open the drive.
- On back-to-back runs, Ellison picks up 8 yards to set up a 3rd-and-2.
- Ellison picks up 5 yards and the first down.
- On third down, Hartman keeps it for a 6-yard gain.
- Hartman pass complete to Donavon Greene for a 7-yard gain.
- Pass caught by Taylor Morin for a gain of 10 yards.
- Taylor Morin drops a pass near the goal line, setting up fourth down.
- Matthew Dennis' 33-yard field goal attempt is GOOD.
Wake Forest 3, Syracuse 7
Syracuse Drive, 15:00 1Q:
- RB Sean Tucker runs for a gain of 13 yards.
- Tucker tackled in the backfield on consecutive carries for a net loss of 3 yards.
- On 3rd-and-long, Shrader connects with WR Oronde Gadsden II for 13 yards.
- Shrader connects with Trebor Pena for a gain of 10 yards.
- Gadsden II hauls in another catch for a gain of 17 yards.
- Tucker picks up 6 yards on a run to the outside.
- Pass from Shrader sails incomplete on 2nd down.
- Shrader connects with LeQuint Allen for a gain of 9 yards.
- Direct snap to Sean Tucker goes for 9 yards and the score. PAT from Szmyt is GOOD.
Wake Forest 0, Syracuse 7
Pregame Notes:
- 22 players are being honored before the game for Senior Night (some still may return next season)
- Notable names being honored include Sam Hartman, Blake Whiteheart, A.T. Perry, Kobie Turner, Michael Jurgens, Christian Turner, Sean Maginn, Ryan Smenda, Jacorey Johns, Dion Bergan, Rondell Bothroyd, and more
- Safety Malik Mustapha will not play in tonight's game
- CB Caelen Carson is not dressed to play, Redshirt freshman CB Dashawn Jones is slated to start
- Wake Forest wins the toss and defers to the second half
