Live Updates: Wake Forest vs Boston College

Live Updates: Wake Forest vs Boston CollegeFollow along here and on Twitter @DeaconsDaily for live updates and coverage as the Deacs take on the EaglesAuthor:Ben ConroyPublish date:Oct 22, 2022 1:56 PM EDTLive updates will begin at 3 p.m.Recommended ArticlesFootballLive Updates: Wake Forest vs Boston CollegeBy Ben ConroyOct 22, 2022 1:56 PM EDT#ProDeacsMemphis Grizzlies Rookie Jake LaRavia scores 12 points in win over HoustonBy Christian OdjakjianOct 22, 2022 11:53 AM EDTFootballWake Forest vs Boston College: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Spread Predictions, Player PropsBy Christian OdjakjianOct 22, 2022 11:07 AM EDT