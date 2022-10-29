Skip to main content

Live Updates: Wake Forest vs Louisville

Follow along here and on Twitter @DeaconsDaily for live updates and coverage as the Deacs take on the Cardinals
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Live updates will begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_10250457
Football

Live Updates: Wake Forest vs Louisville

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19282369
Football

Wake Forest vs Louisville: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Spread Predictions, Player Props

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19305018
Football

ACC Football Week 9: Game Previews and Spread Predictions

By Chase Pomroy
USATSI_16875289
Football

Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Louisville

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19282221
Football

Heisman Trophy Blind Résumés

By Ben Remis
USATSI_19219895
Basketball

2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19284136
Football

Wake Forest Football: Louisville Players to Watch

By Sam Rausch
USATSI_19273184
#ProDeacs

Grizzlies rookie Jake LaRavia excels in win over the Kings

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_17494881
Basketball

Head coach Steve Forbes recaps Ohio State scrimmage, looks ahead to season

By Ben Conroy