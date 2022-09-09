Skip to main content

LOOK: Wake Forest Releases Uniforms for Vanderbilt Game

A matchup of black and gold vs old gold and black
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wake Forest has released their uniform combination for Saturday’s game in Nashville against Vanderbilt.

 The white jersey and black helmet is a sleek look. It should be noted that the last two games the Demon Deacons took the field with this combination were the losses at UNC and Clemson. Hopefully this time around is a different story.

Everyone is focused on the return of senior QB Sam Hartman. But with this uniform announcement, the biggest question for Wake Forest appears to be an unusual one: are the Deacs planning on wearing pants?

The animation released by Wake Forest Football's official twitter shows the choice of helmet, jersey, and cleats. But what about the pants?

This is a notable development because the losses against UNC and Clemson came in white jerseys, black helmets, and black pants, whereas Wake Forest won with white jerseys, black helmets, and white pants against Army in an offensive explosion last season. In fact, to find a Wake Forest victory in the white jersey, black helmet, black pants uniform look, you have to back to the game at Virginia last September.

Will the Demon Deacons attempt to break the streak and wear black pants? Or stick with the icy all-white look? Hopefully one of the two! If I had to guess, my money would be on the white pants– it’s a popular look around college football this year:

Vanderbilt hasn’t announced what they are wearing yet, but on their site it says this game is a "black out" for fans. Expect the Commodores to be dressed in black head to toe.

Wake Forest will take the field tomorrow at Noon ET at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

