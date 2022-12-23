Wake Forest vs Missouri: Notable Gasparilla Bowl Inactives

We’re just a few hours out from kickoff in the Gasparilla Bowl matchup between Wake Forest and Missouri. There will be a handful of key players from both sides missing due to draft concerns, transfer portal entries and injuries. Here’s a full list of notable inactive players from both teams:

Wake Forest:

Transfer Portal:

CB Gavin Holmes

CB J.J. Roberts

RB Christian Turner

Holmes and Roberts have both found new homes in the transfer portal, heading to Texas and Marshall, respectively. As a result, they’ll both be out tonight. Turner is also in the portal and has yet to commit elsewhere, but was forced to opt out of the bowl game due to conflicting visits with other schools, per head coach Dave Clawson.

Injury:

N/A

The Deacs are largely healthy heading into the bowl game. Safety Malik Mustapha was out for the last few games of the regular season but is set to suit up for the Deacs Friday night.

Opt Outs:

DE Jacorey Johns

Johns is not participating in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Uncertain:

RB Quinton Cooley

WR Jackson Hensely

Cooley’s situation is a bit complicated. Clawson announced earlier in the week that he’d be active for the matchup with Mizzou, but this was prior to Cooley announcing his commitment to Liberty on Twitter Wednesday night. Either way, expect Justice Ellison to get the bulk of the reps at halfback. Hensely is also in the transfer portal but has yet to commit.

Missouri:

Transfer Portal:

WR Dominic Lovett

S Jalani Williams

P Jack Stonehouse

LB Devin Nicholson

Opt Outs:

S Martez Manuel

DE Isaiah McGuire

DE DJ Coleman

Injury:

OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar

