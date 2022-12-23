Skip to main content

Wake Forest vs Missouri: Notable Gasparilla Bowl Inactives

Here's who won't be suiting up for the Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest and Missouri
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

We’re just a few hours out from kickoff in the Gasparilla Bowl matchup between Wake Forest and Missouri. There will be a handful of key players from both sides missing due to draft concerns, transfer portal entries and injuries. Here’s a full list of notable inactive players from both teams:

Wake Forest:

Transfer Portal:

CB Gavin Holmes
CB J.J. Roberts
RB Christian Turner

Holmes and Roberts have both found new homes in the transfer portal, heading to Texas and Marshall, respectively. As a result, they’ll both be out tonight. Turner is also in the portal and has yet to commit elsewhere, but was forced to opt out of the bowl game due to conflicting visits with other schools, per head coach Dave Clawson.

Injury:

N/A

The Deacs are largely healthy heading into the bowl game. Safety Malik Mustapha was out for the last few games of the regular season but is set to suit up for the Deacs Friday night.

Opt Outs:

DE Jacorey Johns

Recommended Articles

Johns is not participating in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Uncertain:

RB Quinton Cooley
WR Jackson Hensely

Cooley’s situation is a bit complicated. Clawson announced earlier in the week that he’d be active for the matchup with Mizzou, but this was prior to Cooley announcing his commitment to Liberty on Twitter Wednesday night. Either way, expect Justice Ellison to get the bulk of the reps at halfback. Hensely is also in the transfer portal but has yet to commit.

Missouri:

Transfer Portal:

WR Dominic Lovett
S Jalani Williams
P Jack Stonehouse
LB Devin Nicholson

Opt Outs:

S Martez Manuel
DE Isaiah McGuire
DE DJ Coleman

Injury:

OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

USATSI_19104178
Football

Wake Forest vs Missouri: Notable Gasparilla Bowl Inactives

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19422959
Football

Wake Forest Football vs Missouri: Line, Preview and Predictions

By Ben Conroy, Essex Thayer, Sam Rausch, Ben Remis and Eliot Leadem
USATSI_17061804
Football

Wake Forest vs Missouri: Line movement, betting trends and spread predictions

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19617663
Football

Gameday Central: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19108407
Football

Wake Forest vs Missouri: Keys to the Game

By Sam Rausch
USATSI_19501807
Football

Wake Forest Football: Missouri Players to Watch in Gasparilla Bowl

By Sam Rausch
USATSI_19501915
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Missouri Football Writer

By Essex Thayer
IMG_6176
Football

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

By Essex Thayer and Ben Conroy
USATSI_19019280
Football

Wake Forest transfer RB Quinton Cooley commits to Liberty

By Ben Conroy