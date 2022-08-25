Pass Catchers Preview

Arguably the strongest position group on the team, this Wake Forest offense boasts quite the weaponry on the outside. Athlon Sports ranked the group as the eighth best receiving corps in the nation. Jaquarii Roberson will surely be missed, but plenty of talent and depth return from last season.

A.T. Perry

At the top of that list is redshirt junior A.T. Perry, who was a First-Team All-ACC selection last season. At 6’5”, Perry is an extremely tough player to guard just about anywhere on the field. On the deep ball, he can extend over any defensive back, and his ability to go up and get it in the red zone makes him quite the threat. He led the team in receptions last year, along with pulling in 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns. Expect more high-end production this year from #9.

Taylor Morin

Back in the slot is redshirt sophomore Taylor Morin, who scored five touchdowns on 621 receiving yards in 2021. His 43 catches ranked third on the team. Morin is a small, speedy option who’s especially adept at finding open space on third down.

Donavon Greene

Greene’s return to the field is highly anticipated after missing all of last season with an injury. The redshirt sophomore was dominant the last two games he was on the field. He followed up an 8-reception, 170-yard, 2-touchdown gem against UNC in November with a 6 for 122 performance against Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. This season, that small sample size is expected to jump to new levels. Greene could be a sneaky All-ACC selection. He’s not as big as Perry, but Greene has solid height, standing 6’2”. He’s very quick at getting downfield, and he’s been a favorite of quarterback Mitch Griffis in camp.

Blake Whiteheart

At tight end, the clear-cut starter and likely fourth receiving target is redshirt junior Blake Whiteheart. The team captain could reach new levels this season, now that Brandon Chapman is no longer a Deac. Last season, Whiteheart had three touchdown receptions and 185 yards. His ability to read defenses and find open space with his 6’4”, 243-lb. frame makes him a threat, especially in the red zone and on third down.

Ke’Shawn Williams

Williams has the potential to be an explosive playmaker. With a slim 190-lb. frame, he’s best suited for the slot, where he’s behind Morin on the depth chart. But that didn't stop him from 404 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.

Jahmal Banks

Banks, at 208 lbs and a Perry-esque height of 6’4”, fits a role on the outside. Unlike Williams, Banks was not a large factor last season. He saw action in all 14 games, but mostly on special teams. He only caught five passes last season, which went for 98 yards. His play this summer has made him a possibility for the No. 4 spot, though, and there’s no doubt he will earn more playing time on offense in 2022.

Jackson Hensley

Outside of the top five, keep an eye on walk-on redshirt freshmen Jackson Hensley, who could see some action on offense this year. While he is on the outside looking in for consistent playing time, if a player goes down, he could slot into considerable action. His 6’0” height projects him as a taller slot receiver, but he has also seen some time on the outside with the second team.

Jaeger Bull

Bull should be the second most targeted tight end this season, but that likely doesn’t mean a whole lot in this offense. The redshirt senior transferred in from Rice, where he scored two touchdowns, and registered eight catches for 74 yards on the season.