Photo Gallery From Wake Forest's Loss to Clemson

All photos provided by Will Zimmerman with Deacons Daily

SAM HARTMAN PASSES AGAINST THE BLITZ

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

Quarterback Sam Hartman had a career day against Clemson, connecting on 20 of his 29 passes for 337 yards. The redshirt junior’s six touchdown passes broke a single-game school record. There were concerns that Hartman would be unable to handle the Clemson pass rush, yet he was 6/8 for 130 yards and three touchdowns against the blitz.

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

A.T. PERRY CELEBRATES OVERTIME TOUCHDOWN

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

In the first overtime, Hartman found Perry wide open for the score. The redshirt junior caught four passes for 51 yards.

OTHER WIDE RECEIVERS JOIN IN THE FUN

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

Above, Ke’Shawn Williams and Donavon Greene congratulate Perry after the touchdown grab. Along with Hartman, the wide receiver room shined on Saturday. Greene added two touchdowns — the photo below shows him celebrating with Taylor Morin. Sophomore Jahmal Banks continued to put college football on notice with two scores.

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

TIGHT END DAVIS ALLEN CATCHES GAME WINNING TOUCHDOWN

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

On third-and-six in the second overtime, Allen came down with a jump ball in coverage for the go-ahead touchdown. The tight end was a problem for the Wake Forest secondary, catching four passes for two scores.

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

BEAUX COLLINS REACHES FOR ACROBATIC OVERTIME CATCH

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

Collins broke free for this overtime touchdown grab to even the score with the Deacs. The wideout caught four passes for 60 yards and the score.

DJ UIAGALELEI READIES TO PASS

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

Uiagalelei proved that he has grown significantly since his nine touchdowns and ten interceptions in 2021. Against Wake, he dissected the defense with 371 yards and five passing touchdowns.

NEAR CLEMSON INTERCEPTION

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

Junior safety R.J. Mickens nearly intercepted a pass intended for tight end Blake Whiteheart. Neither Clemson nor Wake Forest had a turnover in the game.

CORNERBACK J.J. ROBERTS EYES UIAGALELEI

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

Roberts filled in for the injured Caelen Carson at cornerback against the Tigers. Defensively, the Deacs struggled neutralizing big pass plays in the second half. Wake Forest allowed nine passes over 15 yards, including four over 30. Critically, six of those nine passes came on third down.

CORNERBACK ANDREW WIGGINS AFTER PERRY TOUCHDOWN

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

Similar to Wake Forest, the Clemson defense struggled. The cornerbacks could not contain the Deacs’ wideouts, giving up heavy separation on several over the top touchdowns.

EXCITED FAN HYPES UP CROWD

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

This fan was a favorite from the game, consistently finding his way onto the Jumbotron. One of the loudest games in Wake Forest football history — Saturday was the fourth sellout at Truist Field in five games, with a reported attendance of 32,903.

DABO SWINNEY PLEASED AFTER GAME

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

Swinney spoke with ESPN's Molly McGrath after the overtime victory. Clemson has now won 14-straight games over Wake Forest. The Tigers’ last loss to the Deacs — in 2008 — caused Clemson to fire head coach Tommy Bowden and name Swinney to the interim role.