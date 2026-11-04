QB Report Card: Gio Lopez Cannot Be Contained

Another Saturday goes by, and another commanding win enters the resume for Jake Dickert and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Commanded by the dual-threat gunslinger, Gio Lopez, Wake Forest took down the Virginia Cavaliers at home. While the good times keep rolling, let's take a deep dive into Gio Lopez's performance this season, and more importantly, this season.

Throughout the entire season, Gio Lopez has proven to be one of the premier quarterbacks in all of college football. Lopez has the sixth-highest QBR in Division I, standing at an astounding 84.5. The most important stat line, at least in my opinion, is his touchdown-to-interception ratio. Gio Lopez has the second-highest touchdown-to-interception ratio, falling only behind Darian Mensah.

Wake Forest has had their best season in recent memory. Serious conversations about the Demon Deacons, a team with less spending money than all but one team in the ACC, playing in the College Football Playoff are now circulating.

With a strong context for Lopez's incredible play, here is a deep dive into Gio Lopez's performance at home versus the Cavaliers.

Lopez vs. The Cavs

Gio Lopez quickly put points on the board for the Deacs. Instead of attacking downfield, Lopez started the game by punishing the Virginia defense with his legs. Factoring sacks into his total, Lopez still averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

Because the Deacs ran the ball with ease, the Cavaliers were forced to play underneath and load the box. Gio Lopez made Virginia pay throughout the game. Carlos Hernandez, Lopez's favorite target, was seemingly always open. And even when it seemed like Hernandez wasn't open, Lopez kept the ball on a string.

Wake Forest fired on all cylinders against Virginia. In every aspect of this game, the Demon Deacons had complete control. Even after falling well behind the line with a sack, Gio Lopez was instantly able to pick up the yards again. The Deacs did not attempt a punt the entire game.

This game was far from competitive, and the offensive powerhouse would be significantly less effective without their general, Gio Lopez. His performance is just another bullet point on an impeccable resume.

With that being said, here is the updated season-long report card for Gio Lopez this season.

The performance Lopez has consistently produced speaks for itself. Heading into a non-conference game against Merrimack, Wake Forest needs to keep the balling rolling if they want a chance to play in the CFP.