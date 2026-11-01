Wake Forest: No Trick and All Treat Against Virginia

This one was simply all Wake Forest, as the Demon Deacons avoided any Halloween scares and beat Virginia decisively.

This marks the seventh win of the season for the Demon Deacons and puts them firmly right behind Miami as the second-place team in the ACC, aided by SMU's loss at Syracuse earlier today. With this win, Wake also becomes the first of four FBS teams to score 50 points in multiple conference games this season.

Welcome Back Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez was battling an injury while the Deacs were out west facing Cal. He only ended up playing a small number of snaps and had no receptions. However, Hernandez was ready to go for this one and made his impact felt from the start. On the very first drive, he had two huge receptions that set up a short run for Ty Clark to punch in the first score of the game.

Hernandez finished with eight receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown. It is clear that Gio loves finding Hernandez whenever possible, especially on pressure downs. After an injury week and a bye week, Hernandez has once again established himself as a top receiver in the ACC.

Big-Play Defense

The Wake Forest defense once again built on their recent performances for another impressive outing. They held Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula, normally a very mobile threat, to just seven yards rushing; that was the start of shutting down this Virginia offense.

The biggest difference in the game seemed to be Wake's defense making timely plays to gain momentum. Braylon Johnson's interception led to points and was a huge game-swinger for this defense. The defensive unit essentially shut down the Cavaliers on critical downs. Virginia was just 1-for-12 on third downs and 3-for-7 on fourth downs. One of those fourth-down stops by the Deacs came inside their own five and turned Virginia away after a drive that went 75 yards.

Gio Lopez Injury Scare

Our guy 💪 pic.twitter.com/3CZf6RUOmn — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) October 31, 2026

Gio Lopez did get hit in the knee late in the third quarter of this one and was visibly in pain. He was able to limp off the field and stayed on the sidelines for the duration of the game to cheer on his teammates, but his health will definitely be something to monitor going forward.

Lopez was tremendous again in this one. He finished 13-for-21 for 229 yards and a touchdown, along with 64 yards in 13 attempts on the ground. His teammates rave about Gio's leadership and mentality. Let's hope he is okay and able to get healthy by the SMU matchup.