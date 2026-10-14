QB Report Card: Gio Lopez Strikes Again

Unlike last year, Wake Forest won in a commanding fashion against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday. Starting the game off slowly, the Demon Deacons could not find a spark. Gio Lopez, the Wake Forest gunslinger, had much to do with this spectacular win. Here is a detailed breakdown of Gio Lopez's performance this week.

A Slow First Half

Starting the game with a punch-out, the Demon Deacons started the game in the most electric way possible. Within just a few seconds, Gio Lopez completed a short pass for a touchdown. After the Wolfpack answered with a touchdown of their own, Wake Forest had difficulty getting anything going the rest of the half.

Under constant pressure, the Demon Deacons had difficulty running the ball or having time to throw anything further than just a few yards. Being behind the sticks constantly on third downs, Wake Forest simply could not get the ball rolling. While Gio Lopez performed as best as he could under the given circumstances, it was not sufficient to score.

Just before the conclusion of the first half, Wake Forest put together a successful drive. Marching down the field with little time, the Demon Deacons concluded the half with a field goal. With this score, the Deacs finally had the spark they needed to carry into the second half.

The Demon Deacons Strike

Gio Lopez and the Demon Deacons came back with a fire. There were major differences from the very first drive compared to anything we had seen previously. First, Gio Lopez found a deep target in Carlos Hernandez after escaping the pocket. Prior to the first half, Lopez was able to escape the pocket rather than rushing through the middle or dumping the ball off in the flats. Being able to evade the pocket, Gio Lopez bought Carlos Hernandez enough time to beat the coverage with a well-run corner route.

Opening the game with the ability to pick up ample yards in the air opened up the ground game. Wake Forest was able to throw open the gates of this game by picking up considerable yards rushing. This led to the final difference displayed in just the first drive of the second half.

Wake Forest was no longer playing behind the sticks on third down. Instead, the Demon Deacons were playing at third and short, opening the playbook for great opportunities.

Lopez Goes Off

Gio Lopez took advantage of the balanced attack. There was seemingly no answer for the Deac's general. Completing 26 of his 33 passes and having a combined 4 touchdowns, Gio Lopez showed exactly why he ought to be in Heisman conversations. Since the single interception he threw in the conclusion of the Miami game, Gio Lopez has yet to throw a pick. His ability to fit tight windows is a skill that is few and far between.

With all that being said, here is the updated report card for Gio Lopez this season.

Extra Credit Opportunity

Wake Forest travels all the way to the West Coast to play the red-hot California Golden Bears. While this season has been a bumpy road for the Golden Bears, Cal is coming off a major ACC win against the Hokies. Gio Lopez needs to continue this impressive play if the Demon Deacons want the chance to play in the ACC Championship later this season.