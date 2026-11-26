Wake Forest has done it again. The Demon Deacons handled business on the road against the Yellow Jackets. While Wake Forest Nation has grown accustomed to winning handily against opponents, this game looked a little different on the box score. Gio Lopez, the quarterback for the stout Demon Deacons, has lived up to Heisman expectations thus far. Here is a detailed breakdown of Gio Lopez's performance against Georgia Tech.

Lopez vs. the Yellow Jackets

As expected, this article highlights the bright spots of Gio's game. There were, however, a few uncharacteristic moments that need to be addressed. Lopez had a few moments during the game where he missed the mark with his arm. On a particular route, Lopez stepped up and threw it to a range only the over-the-top safety could reach. On another play, it seemed Lopez was hit as he threw, which caused an errant ball.

These "mistakes" are nitpicking an incredible performance from the Demon Deacon general. With two major games still ahead, Wake Forest needs their star quarterback to play as well as he has played all year. And don't get it twisted, Gio Lopez had an amazing game.

With the bad out of the way, Gio Lopez had another Gio Lopez-like game. Firing for 324 yards and 2 passing touchdowns, Lopez could not be contained. His pocket awareness, which will be a touchpoint later, is far beyond anything this program has ever seen. Whether it's perfectly timing a bubble screen to Jack Foley or hitting Carlos Hernandez with a back shoulder ball, Lopez picked apart the Yellow Jackets with ease.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Passing was just half of what Lopez accomplished in this game. As said before, his pocket awareness is unmatched. At times, it appeared that Gio Lopez disappeared. Out of seemingly nowhere, Lopez would break through the middle and manage to make a positive play. His masterful elusiveness makes him a lethal rusher. Adding two rushing touchdowns, Gio Lopez finished the game with four total touchdowns.

For those keeping track, Gio Lopez has now surpassed 30 total touchdowns on just a single interception. This level of efficiency cannot be found anywhere else in college football. Gio Lopez is simply on another level.

With that being said, here is Gio Lopez's updated report card.

Extra Credit

Gio Lopez has proven time and time again why he should be considered for the Heisman award at the conclusion of the season. Winning is the most important accolade for Lopez and the Demon Deacons. With two major opportunities in the following weeks, all eyes will be on Gio Lopez to do what he has done all season.