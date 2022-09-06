QB Sam Hartman to start vs Vanderbilt

Quarterback Sam Hartman is back and will start in Wake Forest's Saturday matchup with Vanderbilt, per a release by Wake Athletics.

The redshirt junior had been out with a non-football injury since Aug. 10. After early fears that Hartman would be out for the majority of the season, he is back after just one missed game.

“This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us as student-athletes," Hartman said. "I am very appreciative of Dr. Julie Freischlag, Dr. Matthew Goldman, Niles Fleet and everyone on our medical staff who worked with me throughout this process."

Head Coach Dave Clawson mirrored Hartman's appreciation for the medical professionals involved.

“As I said from the beginning, Sam Hartman’s return to the field would be left up to our medical professionals," Clawson said. "I’m grateful to our head athletics trainer Niles Fleet, team doctor Chris Miles and appreciate the personal attention of the Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Dr. Julie Freischlag, to help Sam.”

Clawson was also complimentary of Hartman's approach to the process.

"As a two-time captain and someone who is one of the finest leaders I have had the pleasure to coach, Sam attacked this rehabilitation process," Clawson said. "It has been really special to see how everyone inside and out of our program supported Sam since the announcement last month."

While the team has not addressed the nature of Hartman's injury, the focus now is that the quarterback will once again be back on the field for the Deacs.

"There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville," Hartman said. "Let’s get it, Deacs!”

A full story will be released after Dave Clawson's press conference this afternoon.