Wake Forest vs Clemson- Odds, Preview, and Predictions

Wake Forest faces their toughest test of the year thus far on Saturday, welcoming the No. 5 Clemson Tigers to open up ACC play. Check out our staff’s predictions on the outcome of the game along with other important gameday information below.

Gameday info:

Kickoff: 12 pm

Tickets: $75-$90 from Wake Forest Athletics

TV: ESPN

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 75 degrees

Spread: Clemson -7 (-110) Wake Forest +7 (-110)

Moneyline: Clemson (-290), Wake Forest (+240)

O/U: 56 (-110)

Staff Predictions:

Essex Thayer

The Pick: Clemson -7

Wake Forest fans have likely never been more confident entering Clemson week than they are right now. Not only do the Deacs get to avoid Death Valley, but as Dave Clawson said on Tuesday, this is one of the best teams he’s ever had. That said, the Clemson defensive line is one of the best in the country, and caused a lot of issues for the Wake offense in last year’s game. And considering the abysmal performance on the ground against Liberty (26 carries for 21 yards as a team), it’s difficult to imagine the Deacs winning this battle in the trenches. I expect Wake to step up to the challenge on Saturday, but Clemson’s talent will prevail.

Clemson 34, Wake Forest 24

Jack McKenney

The Pick: Clemson -7

As much as I’d love to take Wake Forest, this is a nightmare matchup for the Deacs. Regardless of how well Uiagalelei throws the ball on Saturday, the success of the Clemson run game will be the key. Last time these teams met, Clemson ran for a total of 332 yards. The Deacs have their work cut out for them stopping star halfback Will Shipley (139 yds with 2 TD’s last week against Louisiana Tech). On the other side of the ball, I see the Deacs struggling against Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and the rest of the Clemson defensive line. Sam Hartman was sacked eight times in last year's battle, while several of his passes were batted down at the line of scrimmage due to a collapsing pocket. Hartman will be under similar duress in this battle. The Tigers will win this contest by two possessions.

Clemson 27, Wake Forest 17

Ben Conroy

The Pick: Clemson -7

Everything I’ve heard from head coach Dave Clawson and the players this week conveys that Wake has flipped a switch in practice. After surviving the wake-up call against Liberty, the Deacs will be locked in for their bout against the No. 5 Tigers. I expect the Deacs to give Clemson a better fight than they have been able to in years. Even so, Wake has a banged up secondary (DBs Coby Davis, Brendon Harris are both out) and it will be a struggle to contain talented halfback Will Shipley. I think this will be a four-quarter game where both offenses find success, with Clemson pulling away late to cover the spread and advance to 4-0.

Clemson 42, Wake Forest 33

Ben Remis

The Pick: Wake Forest ML

Bonus: Under 56

I’m expecting a defensive battle in this one. The Wake Forest offensive line will look to be more successful in the trenches after last year’s battle with Bresee and the talented Clemson Tiger defensive front. In that contest, Clemson held Wake to only 1.2 yards per rush, and registered eight sacks. I’m counting on an experienced offensive line to meet the challenge Clemson presents, and elevate significantly from their performance last weekend. If the big boys do their job, it’s difficult to pick against the veteran QB playing at home here. If the Deacs can stop Clemson’s offense from jumping out to a lead, I believe this is the year that Wake pulls off the upset.

Wake Forest 20, Clemson 17

Sam Rausch

The Pick: Clemson -7

Clemson has won this matchup 13 times in a row for a reason - they are a powerhouse program. I believe this trend will continue, although I expect Wake Forest to keep the game much more competitive this time around. Clemson has had it easy so far in 2022, but the offense has shown vast improvement from where it was at this point last season. Improved quarterback play from DJ Uiagalelei, an elite running back in Will Shipley, and a dominant defensive line will lead Clemson to victory on Saturday. Head coach Dave Clawson knows how to rally his players, and after being fortunate to hold on vs Liberty as 17 point favorites, his group will surely be ready to go on Saturday. The Deacs will need to limit (or eliminate entirely) their mistakes to have a chance at pulling off the upset. I expect Wake to lose in a close game that goes back-and-forth until the fourth quarter.

Clemson 35, Wake Forest 27

Eliot Leadem

The Pick: Wake Forest ML

Clemson has outscored Wake Forest 100-13 in their last two meetings at Truist Field. But this year, the Deacs finally have the offensive firepower to knock off the No. 5 Tigers. I’m predicting a hot start from Hartman, who will throw at least two passing touchdowns in the first half, allowing the Deacs to hold a lead going into halftime. A noon kickoff and diverted national attendance (or lack thereof) could be a huge advantage for this Wake team, who of course will be fired up to take the field after last week’s near catastrophe. Ryan Smenda and Dylan Hazen will be x-factors, as they have a tough task manning the middle of the field and containing Shipley. If Wake can slow down the Tigers’ rushing attack, I expect a hot offensive start to provide enough of a boost for No. 21 to pull of the upset.

Wake Forest 30, Clemson 28