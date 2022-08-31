Staff Predictions: VMI

The Deacs’ 2022 campaign is set to begin at 7:30 tomorrow night as the VMI Keydets arrive at Truist Field. Wake Forest has won their last 16 FCS matchups and VMI is 0-38 against the FBS since their move to the championship division. This game will be a solid barometer of where the Demon Deacons stand before Vanderbilt and Liberty. Below, our staff predicts the result of the long-awaited start to the season.

Essex Thayer

Though discussions of QB Mitch Griffis’ first collegiate start have dominated headlines, the new-look Wake Forest defense provides another huge storyline. Under new coordinator Brad Lambert, the Deacs will look to improve what was one of college football’s worst defenses last year. In 2021, Wake Forest finished 88th in the FBS in team defense. Maybe it’s generous to give the Keydets two scores, but I expect Clawson and Lambert to get down to the third and fourth teams on defense.

Wake Forest 35, VMI 10

Ben Conroy

I expect the Deacs’ veteran talent at wide receiver and halfback to make things easier for Mitch Griffis in his first collegiate start. The defensive line has looked great all camp, and players like Rondell Bothroyd and Jacorey Johns should make their presence known to VMI quarterback Seth Morgan all night. The Deacs will roll — and cover — on Thursday.

Wake Forest 44, VMI 7

Jack McKenney

I don’t expect the Keydets to put up as many points as the Old Dominion did in last year’s opener; I think VMI is a weaker team. And although I think the Deacs will win easily, I don’t expect them to break any scoring records Thursday night without Sam Hartman under center.

The beauty of playing an FCS team in Week 1: we should see Coach Clawson dig deep into the depth chart. I’m really looking forward to seeing quarterbacks Mitch Griffis and Michael Kern operate in the RPO, along with a possible debut from freshman Brett Griffis (though only two QBs saw the field in last year’s opener).

Wake Forest 42, VMI 3

Sam Rausch

Along with the storyline of Mitch Griffis making the start at quarterback, I’m watching out for the Deacs that are returning from injury. At the top of that list are WR Donavon Greene and OL Je’Vionte Nash— look for both players to have significant roles in the offense and help move the chains. Taking the field for the first time under Brad Lambert, I believe the Deacs will display a new-and-improved defense and effectively slow down the Keydets' up-tempo offense.

Wake Forest 45, VMI 6

Ben Remis

I’m expecting a bit of conservative play-calling to start the game as Mitch Griffis gets a chance to settle into the offense. However, the new-look defense is poised to make a strong statement. By the time the game is over, the Deacs will be rolling in all phases of the game, covering the 32(!) point spread.

Wake Forest 48, VMI 13