Three Stars of the Game: Wake Forest vs Liberty

Wake Forest’s 37-36 victory came down to the wire, with the Deacs doing just enough to win in the final minutes of the game. Though the team’s performance was far from perfect, players on both sides of the ball chipped in to help Wake remain undefeated. Here are the three players who answered the call when the Deacs needed it most.

WR Jahmal Banks:

Head coach Dave Clawson has spoken highly of Banks multiple times this season, saying he deserves to play just as much as guys like A.T. Perry and Donavon Greene. The sophomore made the most of his opportunities on Saturday, hauling in six catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Banks' first TD came in the first quarter, when he snatched the ball away from two Liberty defenders and put the Deacs up 10-0.

After the game, Clawson spoke on the impact Banks had on the game stepping into an expanded role this week.

“I’ve said from the beginning of the season that we have equal confidence in Donavon, A.T., and Jahmal,” Clawson said. “That first touchdown, that play was called for Jahmal and he made a great catch. He’s a really good player.”

WR Ke’Shawn Williams:

Sophomore wideout Ke’Shawn Williams had his best game as a Demon Deacon, leading the team in receiving with five catches and 129 yards. Late in the fourth quarter, Hartman found him twice for gains of 41 and 34 yards, setting up a 1-yard Justice Ellison TD run that put the Deacs on top for good. Williams’ 41-yard grab was his best play of the night—with two Liberty DBs right on his tail, he high-pointed Sam Hartman’s throw and hauled it in.

Clawson spoke about Williams’ 41-yard catch after the game, saying it was crucial in helping the Deacs come out with the win.

“We’re trying to go down and win the drive and we grab and hold a guy and we’re 2nd and long,” he said. “Sam [Hartman] and Ke’Shawn bailed us out of that.”

S Malik Mustapha:

Mustapha was everywhere for the Deacs on defense, recording a game-high 13 tackles and two sacks. The sophomore’s second sack came on one of the most important defensive plays of the night. With Liberty facing third and long in the fourth quarter, Mustapha shot into the backfield and delivered a crushing hit on QB Kaidon Salter, knocking the ball loose and giving the Deacs their fourth turnover of the game.

Mustapha addressed the media after the game, commenting on the defense’s mentality throughout the night.

“Our intensity was tremendous,” he said. “We flew around, we made plays, we got that ball back to our offense and the offense was able to capitalize. Definitely a good feeling.”