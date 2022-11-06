Unit Grades from Wake Forest's 30-21 loss to NC State

For the second week in a row, Wake Forest didn’t have their best stuff and fell on the road to an in-conference opponent. The Deacs struggled in all three phases of the game at times — here are our grades for each unit in the 30-21 loss to NC State.

Offense: C

There was a clear lack of consistency on this side of the ball. Sam Hartman made some outstanding throws, but also tossed three critical interceptions to go along with 19 total incompletions. On the ground, the team combined for just 17 rushing yards on 25 carries. The offensive line was lackluster for the second week in a row — Hartman was sacked four times and NC State totaled nine TFLs. There was a clear lack of discipline as well, as Wake was flagged for five false start penalties in the loss.

Wake Forest was averaging over 40 points per game through their first seven contests. They’ve scored just 42 points total over the last two weeks, and have coughed the ball up 11 times during that span. A switch has seemingly flipped, and Warren Ruggiero’s unit is left searching for answers.

Defense: C+

The defense was fantastic early on in this one. Three of the first four NC State drives ended in punts, and the other yielded a field goal after Sam Hartman threw a pick that set the Wolfpack up with great field position. After that stretch, though, the defense gave up touchdowns on three of the next four drives and the Deacs were forced to play from behind.

The biggest issue with this unit’s performance was their inability to get a freshman quarterback off schedule or force any turnovers. MJ Morris threw three touchdowns and often had ample time to throw from a clean pocket.

The backbreaker for the defense came in the third quarter when NC State went on a 15-play, seven-plus minute touchdown drive. NC State converted multiple third downs on that drive and couldn’t get off the field when they needed to. In the fourth quarter, the Deacs found themselves down just six points and had an opportunity to get the ball back to the offense with a chance to win the game. Once again, NC State marched down the field and sealed the game with a late field goal to put the Pack up two scores.

Penalties also cost this unit big time, as the DBs were flagged with multiple pass interference calls that gave the Wolfpack new life.

Special Teams: C

Matthew Dennis’ second missed field goal of the year was a big one — he booted it wide right from 35 yards out at the beginning of the second quarter and the Deacs remained at a three-point deficit. In a game Wake lost by nine points, the extra score may have come in handy down the stretch.

Ivan Mora was solid in the punt game, averaging 41 yards per punt on three attempts. He also pinned one inside the NC State 10.

The kickoff coverage left something to be desired — NC State return man Julian Gray had 80 return yards on three attempts, including a 30 yard return that set the Wolfpack up with solid field position.

Coaching: B-

Wake Forest failed to consistently execute in all three phases on Saturday. Each unit showed flashes, but none could piece together enough quality stretches of play to put the Deacs in a position to win. From a coaching standpoint, I thought Dave Clawson set Wake up for success at the end of the first half by using his timeouts to get the Deacs the ball back with 1:30 to go. Even in that position, though, Wake couldn’t get anything going and failed to score.

The drive coming out of halftime was crucial as well, and again, Wake went three-and-out. Moments like those can win or lose games, and for the second week in a row the execution was absent when it mattered most.

