Wake Forest Football: VMI Preview

In just three short days, Wake Forest football will officially be back, kicking off their 2022 season against the Virginia Military Institute. Let’s get right into it with a deep dive into the Keydets.

Gameday Info

Date: Thursday Sep. 1

Kickoff: 7:30pm

Location: Truist Field - Winston Salem, NC

TV: ACC Network - Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Lericia Harris

Radio: Wake Forest Gameday App - Stan Cotten and Lary Sorensen

Weather: Mostly clear, with a low around 63

Who is VMI?

VMI plays in the Southern Conference (SoCon) of the FCS. Wake Forest will be their only FBS opponent this season, with the Keydets looking for their first modern-era victory in the division; they have gone 0-38 against FBS teams since their move to the FCS in 1982.

Matchup History

The Deacons last faced off with VMI in 1944, a 38-7 victory. Wake Forest has won the last three matchups, with a series record of 3-2-2. The Deacs’ past 16 FCS games have all ended with a victory.

VMI in 2021

The Keydets finished last season with a 6-5 record, going 4-4 in conference. An overtime win over No. 19 Chattanooga proved to be a key victory. No. 14 ETSU, now the No. 11 team in 2022, defeated the Keydets in a slim one-touchdown game. Despite not making the playoffs, four VMI players were named to the FCS All-America team.

Offense

The Keydets are led by five returners, one of which comes at quarterback. Senior Seth Morgan, who threw for 2175 yards and 14 touchdowns through 10 games last season, will spend his final year with VMI before exploring grad transfer opportunities.

Despite primarily running an Air Raid offense, the team will lean heavily on redshirt senior running back Korey Bridy, who tallied eight touchdowns and 654 yards in nine games of action. Bridy suffered a sprained ankle in practice this month but aims to play in Thursday’s game.

Leroy Thomas, a 5’11”, 180-pound senior, is the leading receiver for the team. He caught 55 passes for 527 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Starting tight end Aidan Twombly also caught a touchdown with the Keydets last season.

Defense

Six starters return for 2022, led by 6’3”, 240-pound linebacker Stone Snyder. As the 2021 SoCon Defensive Player of the Year, Snyder led the conference in tackles per game (11.0), including a career-high 21 against the Citadel. The senior was named a preseason FCS All-American and could very well be worth NFL consideration next spring.

Defensive back Aljareek Malry, a 2021 second-team All-SoCon selection, recorded 60 tackles and two interceptions while starting all 11 games.

Special Teams

2021 first-team All-SoCon kicker Jerry Rice made 17 of his 19 field goal attempts last season. Rice was named a member of the third-team on the preseason All-American list.

Punter Jack Culbreath was also a first-team All-SoCon pick in 2021, while long snapper Robert Soderholm was named a 2022 preseason All-American.