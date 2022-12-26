Wake Forest DE Rondell Bothroyd enters transfer portal

After five seasons in Winston-Salem, defensive end Rondell Bothroyd has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He one year of eligibility remaining.

As a Demon Deacon, Bothroyd registered 136 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and defended three passes. The redshirt junior from Manchester, CT also served as a team captain in 2022. Bothroyd received All-ACC honorable mention honors for his performance this past season.

Bothroyd still has the option to return to Wake Forest, but assuming he's gone, he joins Kobie Turner, Dion Bergen Jr., and Jacorey Johns as key departures on the defensive line.

That leaves sophomore Kendron Wayman and redshirt sophomore Jasheen Davis as the presumed starting edge rushers for next season. It's likely that Wake Forest turns to the transfer portal themselves to bring in veterans on the defensive side of the ball.

