Skip to main content
Wake Forest DE Rondell Bothroyd enters transfer portal

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest DE Rondell Bothroyd enters transfer portal

Bothroyd has one year of eligibility remaining

After five seasons in Winston-Salem, defensive end Rondell Bothroyd has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He one year of eligibility remaining.

As a Demon Deacon, Bothroyd registered 136 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and defended three passes. The redshirt junior from Manchester, CT also served as a team captain in 2022. Bothroyd received All-ACC honorable mention honors for his performance this past season.

READ: Three Stars from Wake Forest's 27-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Missouri

Recommended Articles

Bothroyd still has the option to return to Wake Forest, but assuming he's gone, he joins Kobie Turner, Dion Bergen Jr., and Jacorey Johns as key departures on the defensive line.

That leaves sophomore Kendron Wayman and redshirt sophomore Jasheen Davis as the presumed starting edge rushers for next season. It's likely that Wake Forest turns to the transfer portal themselves to bring in veterans on the defensive side of the ball. 

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

USATSI_18722411
Football

Wake Forest DE Rondell Bothroyd enters transfer portal

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19675771
Football

Three Stars from Wake Forest's 27-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Missouri

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19680120
#ProDeacs

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch shines in Week 16 loss

By Christian Odjakjian
IMG_2064
Football

Wake Forest finishes season strong, defeats Missouri in Gasparilla Bowl

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19675085
Football

Game Summary: Wake Forest defeats Missouri 27-17 in Gasparilla Bowl

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_10250457
Football

Live Updates: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19104178
Football

Wake Forest vs Missouri: Notable Gasparilla Bowl Inactives

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19422959
Football

Wake Forest Football vs Missouri: Line, Preview and Predictions

By Ben Conroy, Essex Thayer, Sam Rausch, Ben Remis and Eliot Leadem
USATSI_17061804
Football

Wake Forest vs Missouri: Line movement, betting trends and spread predictions

By Christian Odjakjian