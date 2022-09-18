Skip to main content
Wake Forest Defeats Liberty 37-36

Will Zimmerman - Deacons Daily

The Deacs advance to 3-0 with the one-point win
In a rollercoaster, back-and-forth affair, Wake Forest held on to defeat the Liberty Flames 37-36. 

With just over a minute left in the game, Flames wideout Demario Douglas snatched a jump ball out of the air in the end zone to cut the Wake Forest lead to 1. Liberty ran a double reverse on the two-point conversion, but WR C.J. Yarbrough was unable to reach the goal line before DE Jacorey Johns pushed him out of bounds.

Wake Forest held a 20-5 lead at halftime, but were outscored 15-0 in the third quarter and trailed 23-20 entering the fourth quarter. Both teams traded touchdowns twice in the fourth quarter after Wake Forest tied it up with a Matthew Dennis field goal. 

WR Ke'Shawn Williams had 6 catches for 129 yards, and Jahmal Banks had 6 catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Hartman went 26-44, throwing for 325 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Deacs advance to 3-0 and will face Clemson at home next weekend. 

A full game story with quotes and insight will be available later this evening.

