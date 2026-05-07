Wake Forest Football Heading to Canada for 2027 Opener

Wake Forest’s 2027 football season is set to begin north of the border.

The ACC announced on Thursday that the Demon Deacons will match up with the Syracuse Orange in Toronto, Canada, to kick off the college football festivities. The game will be played during Week 0 at BMO Field — the home of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, MLS’s Toronto FC, and also a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — making it the first NCAA college football game played at the stadium.

While there isn’t an exact date for the game just yet, it’s expected to take place on either Saturday, Aug. 28, or Sunday, Aug. 29. It’ll be televised on either ESPN or ABC. Perhaps the most important detail is that the game is technically a Wake Forest home contest, which will count toward the ACC conference standings.

ACC and Wake Forest Expanding International Reach

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Ty Clark III (0) celebrates with quarterback Robby Ashford (2) after his touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wake Forest and Syracuse have a long history that dates back two decades. In total, the two schools have faced each other 13 times, with the Orange currently holding a 7-6 advantage. The last matchup took place on Nov. 25, 2023, with Syracuse winning 35-31.

It’s somewhat obvious, but this will be the first time the two programs have played one another outside the United States. What’s not abnormal, however, is the continued effort by the ACC to expand its reach beyond the borders of the U.S. North Carolina is playing TCU in Dublin to kick off the 2026 season, and NC State and Virginia are heading to Brazil to face each other in Rio de Janeiro, as well. Wake Forest and Syracuse are just the latest batch of teams to have their names called by the “ACC International Draft.” (That’s not a real thing, but it feels like it is as of late.)

Wake Forest has played one other international game in its history, back in 1982 in Tokyo, Japan. It was there that the Deacs and the Clemson Tigers battled it out at Tokyo Olympic Memorial Stadium in the 1982 Mirage Bowl. Clemson won 21-17.

What makes this game a little more special is that it will take place during the Canadian National Exhibition, which will be happening right next door to BMO Field. The CNE is Canada’s largest festival with 150 years of history. Multiple Grammy-winning musical artists, as well as the Canadian International Air Show, will entertain the masses. If that wasn’t already awesome, then the enjoyers of the festival will now get to hop on over to BMO Field and get their fix of some good ol’ American college football.