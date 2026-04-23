Which Former Demon Deacons Have Best Shot in NFL Draft

For the better part of the entire NFL Draft process, it’s been expected that Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne would be selected. Where that pick would come is another question entirely, though many mock drafts have him being selected on Day 3 in the fifth or sixth round. Still, there’s no doubt in the mind of any Wake Forest fan that Claiborne will find himself on an NFL team by the time the draft concludes on April 25. For some other Wake Forest players, however, that luxury isn’t necessarily a guarantee.

Offensive tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe and defensive back Karon Prunty are two former Demon Deacons who could be selected in the NFL Draft this weekend. Both players had strong conclusions to their college careers. Fa’amoe was named an All-ACC honorable mention after he started 12 games and was one of only four linemen to play more than 700 snaps for Wake Forest this past season. Prunty’s work in the defensive backfield enabled him to be named to the All-ACC third team, a feat made possible in part by PFF grading him as the No. 12 coverage corner in the country.

Despite those accolades, NFL teams haven’t come calling — or at least it doesn’t appear that way on the surface. Still, is there any chance that either Fa’amoe or Prunty — or both — could find themselves hearing their name called in Pittsburgh?

Late-Round Outlook Still Uncertain for Some Former Deacs

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wake Forest offensive lineman Lili Fa'Amoe (OL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The short answer to the above question is yes, but the long answer is much more complicated. Fa’amoe’s projections throughout the pre-draft process have been all over the place. Look one day, and he’s slated to be an undrafted free agent. Look the next, and he’s projected to be picked in the seventh round. Nobody knows where he could possibly go, and whether that outcome will come via an undrafted free agent signing or an actual draft selection.

Prunty is in a similar boat, though mock drafts have rarely included him over the past several months. That’s obviously a shame — Wake Forest fans know full well his capabilities — but it’s the reality of the situation. If he finds his way into the NFL, it will most likely be as an undrafted free agent.

Regardless of when or if either of those players is selected, the truth is their contributions in Winston-Salem are more than enough to satisfy the Wake Forest faithful. The same can be said for a wealth of other departing Deacs who aren’t expected to be drafted. Every single one of them contributed in a major way for Wake Forest throughout their careers. Anything else — like an NFL Draft selection, for instance — is just icing on the cake.

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