Wake Forest Football: Non-Conference Opponents Preview

Aside from the usual gauntlet of ACC opponents (which we’ll dive into later), the Deacs face an interesting slate of non-conference squads this year. They’ll kick things off against VMI in the Week 1 Thursday night home opener, travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt the following Saturday, before returning home to host Liberty Week 3. The final OOC game won’t come until Week 6, when Wake welcomes Army for a rematch of last year’s 70-56 shootout. Let’s take a look at each of these teams and what they bring to the table ahead of the Deacs’ 2022 campaign.

VMI (Sep.1)

The Keydets went 6-5 in 2021, ending the season with three consecutive losses. As a member of the FCS, they faced only one FBS opponent in Kent State and were defeated 60-10. The Golden Flashes were 20 point favorites in the game. On offense, VMI returns many of their primary playmakers, including quarterback Joe Morgan who threw for over 400 yards in two games last year. Their running back room remains intact as well, as they bring back their top three rushers from 2021. This includes redshirt senior Korey Bridy, who averaged 57.4 yards per game last year, good for the #7 mark in the Big South Conference. Despite the presence of some veteran talent, VMI was still predicted to finish seventh out of nine teams in their conference’s coaches poll. The Keydets will assuredly be the easiest opponent Wake faces this season.

Vanderbilt (Sep. 10)

While it’s true Vanderbilt is often a punching bag for the rest of the SEC, this is still a road game against a Power 5 opponent that should not be breezed over. The Commodores’ 2021 campaign was largely devoid of bright spots, with their only wins coming against UConn and Colorado State. Quarterback Ken Seals (5 TD, 8 INT in 2021) is back, and veteran receiver Will Sheppard will lead the way for an otherwise inexperienced group of pass catchers. It’s worth noting that this is only head coach Clark Lea’s second year at the helm, and that his most recent recruiting class was a noticeable step up from years past. Nonetheless, the SEC Coaches Poll has them finishing dead last in the SEC East.

Liberty (Sep. 17)

No two ways about it, there’s a Malik Willis sized hole in the Liberty quarterback room that the Flames will be hard-pressed to fill. Redshirt senior Charlie Brewer, who lost the starting job at Utah after three games last season, was recently named the starter. Their top receiver (Demario Douglas) and running back (T.J. Green) are back after strong seasons, but without an elite talent like Willis under center, there are plenty of questions left to be answered. However, ESPN still gives Head Coach Hugh Freeze’s Flames a 94% chance to end up in a bowl game this season. Liberty’s first two games prior to clashing with the Deacs are against UAB and Southern Miss, and they’ll be on the road two out of the first three weeks.



Army (Oct. 8)

If history has taught you anything, you’ll bet the over on this one. Quarterback Christian Anderson graduated for the Black Knights, and senior Tyhier Tyler is set to take his place. Keep an eye on halfback Tyrell Robinson, who rushed for nearly 100 yards against the Deacs last year, and returns as a crucial part of the backfield along with junior Jakobi Buchanan. The rest of the college football landscape is taking notice, as Army received three votes in the preseason Coaches Poll. The Black Knights are given a 94% chance to make a bowl game this season. Looking at their schedule, Wake Forest will definitely be the toughest opponent they face.