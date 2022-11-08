Wake Forest Football: UNC Team Overview

For a second straight week, Wake Forest lost an ACC road contest. The Deacs will need to gather themselves after losing 30-21 to NC State to avoid losing their third game in a row.

Let’s take a look at their opponent.

Matchup History:

No. 15 UNC will head to Winston-Salem on Saturday to face Wake Forest for the 110th time in their series history. The Tar Heels hold the advantage, having won 71 of 109 games (71-36-2).

In the last three matchups against the Tar Heels in Winston-Salem, the Deacs are 3-0. Last season, however, the Deacs made the trip to Chapel Hill as a top ten team for the first time in program history and were upset 58-55.

UNC in 2022:

UNC holds an 8-1 record with three games to play, having lost to only Notre Dame in the fourth week of the season. With five one-score wins under the belt, UNC still has much to prove before their inevitable bowl placement.

Currently atop the Coastal division, UNC is on pace to play No. 12 Clemson in the 2022 ACC Championship game. The Tigers’ only loss of the season has also come against the Irish.

In their final three games, the Tar Heels are set to face Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and NC State.

UNC X-Factor: Consistency of the UNC backfield

True freshman Drake Maye has proven to possess a true dual-threat identity, as he leads the team in rushing yards. On 114 carries, Maye has tallied 513 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Maye’s talent through the air is obvious, but his success on the ground adds to an already unique skill set for the freshman. Behind Maye, freshman running back Omarion Hampton has notched 358 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries.

Using a three-back approach with Hampton leading the room, sophomores Caleb Hood and Elijah Green have combined for 452 yards on 84 carries (5.38 YPC) and four touchdowns.

The Tarheels deploy an explosive passing offense, but will need to show consistency in the ground game to effectively outscore the Deacs.

Offense:

Serving as the heir to former Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell, Maye has surpassed all expectations — UNC owns the No. 9 scoring offense in the country, averaging 40.56 points per game.

Completing 71.2% of his passes for 2964 yards and 31 touchdowns this season, Maye has thrown just three interceptions. The talent of Maye is unquestionable, but having an All-ACC wide receiver in Josh Downs has been instrumental to his immediate success.

Downs leads the team in receiving, with 63 catches for 693 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Senior wide receiver Antoine Green is averaging an impressive 23.0 yards a catch, totaling 26 receptions for 597 yards and six touchdowns.

While the Deacs offense has staggered for back-to-back weeks, the Tar Heels offense has continued to thrive. If UNC can continue this type of success, the Deacs could be outmatched.

Defense:

Similar to Wake Forest last season, the Tar Heels’ success revolves around their offensive output. Allowing 31.0 points a game, UNC owns the No. 104 scoring defense in the country.

Surrendering 457.7 yards per game, the Tar Heels have had to fight through the fourth quarter in almost every game thus far. The Wake Forest offense ranks as the No. 19 scoring team in the country, and will have a great opportunity to get back on track against the Tar Heels defense.

The Tar Heels linebacker unit has been the anchor of the defense this season. Junior Cedric Gray has had a dominant season, notching 98 tackles (56 solo), four pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack. Sophomore linebacker Power Echols has added 74 tackles (54 solo), two sacks and a pass deflection.

The Tar Heels defense is their “Achilles’ heel,” and the Deacs will have a chance to avenge their last two losses with a strong offensive performance on Saturday. In a battle of top 20 scoring offenses, a costly turnover very well may be the difference in this one.

