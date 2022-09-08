Wake Forest Football: Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Vanderbilt is undefeated through the first two games of their 2022 campaign, knocking off Hawaii 63-10 and edging FCS opponent Elon 42-31. The Commodores haven’t won a conference game in the SEC since Oct. 19, 2019– in fact, they’ve won only five games total in the last three seasons.

This season, however, Vanderbilt is well on the way to defy their (low) expectations. Head coach Clark Lea, a former Wake Forest LB coach and Mike Elko disciple, presents a well-improved offense as they attempt to knock off No. 23 Wake Forest at home on Saturday. Here are three important Vanderbilt players to watch for this Saturday:

Quarterback Mike Wright

Standing tall at 6’4”, Wright has started his junior year campaign with a bang. Already notching a third of his total completions from 2021 (93) through two games, Wright has thrown for six TDs and no picks thus far. He’s also rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns. Wright became the first QB in school history to score six TDs in one game (four passing and two rushing) against Elon. You can see he’s got wheels in open space, as displayed by this 87-yard house call.

Wright is showing himself to be a legitimate dual-threat quarterback, and containing his production will be key for the Demon Deacons.

Wide Receiver Jayden McGowan

Though junior WR Will Sheppard leads the team with four receiving touchdowns this season, many onlookers have taken note of Jayden McGowan, a freshman from Laurens, South Carolina. Despite winning his state's championship in the 100 meter dash, the 5’8” speedster didn’t garner a lot of recruiting attention. Since arriving in Nashville, he has proven his worth – he leads the Vanderbilt receiving corps with 145 yards and nine receptions.

As a freshman, McGowan could be thought of by Wake Forest fans as Vanderbilt’s Greg Dortch. In his debut performance, McGowan racked up 118 yards on four receptions– including a beautiful 75-yard touchdown catch– earning True Freshman of the Week from Pro Football Focus.

McGowan’s speed and ability to snag the deep-ball will be a big challenge for Wake Forest CBs Caelen Carson, Gavin Holmes and J.J. Roberts.

Safety Maxwell Worship

Vanderbilt is much stronger on the offensive side of the ball, but if there’s anyone to keep an eye on defensively, it has to be safety Maxwell Worship. Worship has put together a solid start to this season, leading the team with 10 solo tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble. A second-year starter, the fifth-year senior makes some athletic plays in the secondary.

After giving up a combined 41 points and 593 passing yards against Hawaii and Elon, Worship and the rest of the Vanderbilt secondary will have their hands full against the powerful Wake Forest passing game.

Bonus: Kicker Joseph Bulovas

Although he’s a perfect 14 for 14 on extra points this season, former Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas has yet to attempt a field goal in 2022. In fact, he’s only 36 for 48 on field goals over the course of his four-year collegiate career. Despite the small sample size, however, Bulovas is a two-time SEC special teams player of the week, hitting two game-winning field goals to earn the prestigious conference recognition last season.

The Deacs are the toughest opponent that Vandy has faced all season– for the first time in 2022, the spotlight might very well shine on the leg of the former member of the Crimson Tide.