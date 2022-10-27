Wake Forest linebacker Jaylen Hudson is embracing the present

When fourth-year redshirt sophomore Jaylen Hudson came to Wake Forest from Fayetteville, NC, he wasn’t much of a linebacker. Only in one of his high school years did he play that position. Now, after years of being one of head coach Dave Clawson’s favorite special teams players, Hudson is making a contribution to the Deacons’ defense.

Against Army, Hudson saw 28 snaps with the defense. He also stepped up against Florida State, registering the highest defensive grade for the Deacs per Pro Football Focus. For the past few weeks, Hudson has been rated one of the best members of Wake Forest’s defense.

“I’m truly blessed,” Hudson said. “This process — when I first got here, that was really my first time playing linebacker. I’ve just had such great mentors — Justin Strnad took me under his wing. I’ve been working and I’m glad to see it’s paying off.”

READ: Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on Louisville

Having been a member of the Deacs for the past three seasons, Hudson has seen great Wake Forest teams falter when facing high expectations. Last season, Wake Forest was ranked No. 10 in the nation when they blew an 18-point lead at North Carolina. In 2019, the 5-0 Deacs fell at home against Louisville in a game full of mistakes. This year is different.

“It’s an honor to have been a part of those teams,” Hudson said. “But every team is different. We have a different mindset. There’s different people here.”

Mindset — the predetermined theme for Wake Forest this season — is important. No win in the ACC comes easy, especially with a target on your back.

“Every week is a battle,” Hudson noted. “You have to come with your A-game, especially when there’s a number beside your name. You’re going to get everyone’s best because you can make their season with a win like this. You have to fight the complacency and attack every day as hard as you possibly can.”

The number beside Wake Forest’s name — No. 10 in the AP poll — is a nice one. But, a consensus within the program is that the Deacs are better than that number. They’re out to prove it. What is said outside of their facilities doesn’t affect them.

“We’re honored, but at the same time, we feel like we’re not getting the acknowledgement we deserve," said Hudson. "We’re hungry.”

“We’re not focused on the outside noise.” Hudson continued. “As much as everyone’s patted our backs, telling us we’re doing well, we’re just focused on getting better and perfecting our craft. We have good leadership. We’re focusing on what we can control.”

READ: Series History - Wake Forest vs Louisville

There’s beauty in these times for Hudson, when the team is working to get to the next step. Throughout the season, the highs and the lows, he wants to make sure he doesn't get lost. He wants to appreciate the present.

“I want to enjoy every moment I have,” Hudson said. “The little things like being in the locker room and celebrating wins. Even just being with the guys at practice. You always think about the future and yourself, but it’s bigger than me. This all goes by so fast. The pleasure is in the moment.”

Pleasure in the moment. After the win over Boston College, wide receiver Jahmal Banks had a similar message. He called it “paradise in the moment.” It’s a concept that many Deacons share in their discussions with each other. Along with mindset, “the moment” is another mantra for this group.

“As a team, as a brotherhood, we’re always honing in on this thing, the present,” Hudson said. “In college football, and at Wake Forest, we’re all working towards a common goal. And that’s uncommon. Over 100 people, all chasing after one common goal. All their motivations — all their intentions — are towards this one goal, together.”

READ: Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield on Wake Forest

The brotherhood — that togetherness — of the 2022 Wake Forest football team is awesome bliss, but that doesn’t mean the goals of the season ever escape their sight.

“Everyone is taking steps to be their best for the team,” Hudson said. “That’s what gives you joy, that’s what brings you happiness. Everyone has fallen in love with the process, not the results. These things, they give you the opportunity to win, but they don’t promise you anything. Everything is earned. Nothing is given.”

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content