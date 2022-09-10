Live Updates: Vanderbilt

Pregame Notes:

Sam Hartman is back on the field warming up with nothing on his left arm, officially good to go for kickoff.

QB Brett Griffis is not on the field for pregame warmups. Likely did not travel to Nashville.

LB Ryan Smenda Jr. returns after serving a one-game suspension from a targeting penalty dating back to the Gator Bowl

Vanderbilt RB Rocko Griffin Jr, who was cleared to play, is not on the field for warmups. Senior Ray Davis will lead the Commodores’ backfield.

Vanderbilt C Julian Hernandez was listed as questionable entering today. He is dressed and taking snaps with a staffer. Unclear if he will start.