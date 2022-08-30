It's Go Time: Deacs are locked in on VMI

At long last, it’s Wake Forest football game week. With VMI looming on Thursday, three key starters took the podium, providing insight on the team’s transition from preseason to regular season.

“It’s ramping up and it’s time to go,” tight end Blake Whiteheart said. “It’s just a different mentality than camp. Every single day you’re getting after it. Now it’s definitely more mental. Most of it you win in the meetings and in the film study. That’s where you really have to buckle down.”

After missing nine games last season due to injury, defensive back Coby Davis is excited to return to action. He spoke on what it means to be back and the adversity he overcame during his time on the sidelines.

“Early on, I was more on that side of, ‘maybe this is not meant for me. Maybe I have to look at other things,’” Davis recalled. “But soon after that, I’m itching again. I played the most Madden I ever have in my life just because I wanted to be involved in football in some way.”

Also playing a key role on this Demon Deacon defense is captain Chase Jones. Wake Forest’s appeal to reverse LB Ryan Smenda Jr.’s targeting call in last year’s Gator Bowl was recently denied, meaning he’ll be suspended for the first game. While starting alongside redshirt sophomore Jaylen Hudson will be an adjustment, veteran linebacker Jones isn’t worried about his unit’s ability to be effective on Thursday night.

“It’ll definitely be different,” Jones said. “But Jaylen and Dylan [Hazen] are coming along well. I think they’re going to do a really good job out there. I’m excited for those guys to get an opportunity to play a lot.”

VMI brings a fast-paced offense to the table, not dissimilar to Wake Forest’s. Playing against the first team offense has helped the Deacs’ defense prepare for Week 1, Jones said.

“Playing against our guys, I don’t know if there’s any better preparation for that,” he said. “They [VMI] play with some tempo, they have talent, and they play hard. We’re going to have to show up and play our game on Thursday night.”

As Sam Hartman remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury, Wake Forest will have a new presence under center against VMI. The connection between new starter Mitch Griffis and his receivers has improved steadily throughout camp, Whiteheart noted.

“As he gets involved more and more, that connection starts to grow stronger and stronger,” he said. “I don’t think there ever was a disconnect. The more that we practice, the more that we are close knit, the better that we know each other, the better we’re going to be.”