Wake Forest Smacks Merrimack, Securing Eighth Win of the Season

It was a dominant performance from start to finish by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as they crossed the 70-point mark and beat Merrimack on Homecoming. The Deacs put 49 points on the board after the first half of play, due in large part to the masterful performance of Steele Pizzella.

Perfection from Pizzella

Steele Pizzella started his first career game and was absolutely flawless. He only played one half in this one due to the score, but managed to accumulate 495 yards of offense. He threw for 432 yards on 23-of-28 passes, along with three touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 63 yards on seven attempts and one rushing touchdown.

Pizzella sure made the most of his opportunity and also managed to distribute the ball pretty well. He hit eight receiving targets. His top four guys accumulated a bunch of yards. Jack Foley had six catches for 162 yards; Antonio Meeks had five catches for 80 yards; Carlos Hernandez had four catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns; and Kam Shanks had three catches for 49 yards and a score. This was a great night for Wake's top four receivers and should carry well into next week.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Big Plays

Cam Shanks did not just make big plays on offense; he also had several big punt returns, but many were called back due to special teams penalties, an area where Coach Dickert says he still wants to see improvement from his team. He was able to break one open in the second half, though, returning a punt 79 yards for a Wake Forest touchdown. He has really added some energy to this special teams unit.

A Patterson made a big defensive play, but it may not have been the one you would expect. Davaughn Patterson's brother, Joshua Patterson, came up with a 98-yard pick-six to cap off a remarkable defensive performance. Rushaun Tongue also came away with an interception.

This was easily Wake Forest football's highest-scoring game of the season, and it was also the program's highest margin of victory in the modern era. Jake Dickert continues to get his team ready to play, and a great test awaits them next week against SMU.