Wake Forest Bulldozed SMU. Are You Not Entertained, College Football Playoff Committee?

Like Bane, Wake Forest was born in the dark. Molded by it.

“Our biggest messaging is built in the dark. We define it as a style of play that nobody wants to face and a process a few can handle,” Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert said on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday.

His words proved to be prophetic of the fate of Wake Forest’s opponent Saturday, ACC rival SMU. The Demon Deacons crushed the 25th-ranked Mustangs, 49–7, outgaining them 535 to 275 while holding SMU without a score until the 3:55 mark in the third quarter. The Mustangs weren’t just overwhelmed by the dark, they had never seen anything like it.

Entering the contest at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Rhett Lashlee’s Mustangs had boasted a 27–4 home record. Their worst home defeat previously was an eight-point loss to TCU four years ago. Saturday’s 42-point loss was SMU’s worst under Lashlee in any venue.

The darkness engulfed Lashlee’s Mustangs from the jump. On the first drive of the game, SMU running back Kendrick Raphael found just two yards of running room on second down following an incomplete pass, setting up a third down. Quarterback Kevin Jennings, on a third-and-8, attempted to evade the swarming Wake Forest pass rush, only to be swallowed up for a sack and 20-yard loss. There was nowhere to run. Or hide.

Powered by a many-headed rushing attack and the return of starting quarterback Gio Lopez, the Demon Deacons offense scored touchdowns on six of seven possessions in the first half while the defense forced two turnovers and a turnover on downs in Mustangs territory. SMU ran just 11 plays in Demon Deacons territory in the first half. It was 42–0 Wake Forest heading into halftime, yet Dickert, college football’s Ra’s al Ghul, wouldn’t be satisfied until the shadows had completely enveloped SMU.

“We’re not finished with them yet,” Dickert said during his halftime interview. “We came for 60 minutes, and they’ve got nowhere to hide.”

In the end, Dickert got his wish: a 49–7 defeat of SMU in which Wake Forest backups finished the job in mop-up duty, a resounding statement to the College Football Playoff committee. The irony of the Wake Forest season is for a team that has handled so many teams in the darkness, the Demon Deacons have largely been left in the dark by the CFP committee.

Despite sporting just one loss to an (at the time) undefeated Miami, the Demon Deacons checked in at 16th in the committee’s first CFP rankings of the year, behind multiple two-loss teams. A 77–0 win with backup quarterback Steele Pizzella making his first collegiate start, albeit against FCS Merrimack, merely moved the Demon Deacons to the bubble at No. 13 in the CFP’s second rankings.

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All the Demon Deacons have to show for their labors? Committee chair Hunter Yurachek said that the committee “thinks highly of” Wake Forest.

They have a funny way of showing it. The committee clearly isn’t impressed by Wake Forest’s quality of opponents, as the Demon Deacons’ strength of schedule ranks 59th in the country. However, such a ledger of opponents is tougher than that of both UCLA (ranked fourth in the latest rankings) and Utah (ranked second).

And the Demon Deacons rank 10th in the country in strength of record (reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would have a team’s record better, given the schedule), which checks in ahead of playoff teams Tennessee, BYU and Boise State.

When it comes to the schedule strength, Wake Forest can only play who’s in front of them. And it hasn’t just beaten it opponents. It has eviscerated them. After bowling over their October slate by a score of 187–31, the Demon Deacons have outscored opponents in two November games by a score of 126–7.

Through six quarters (four against Merrimack, two against SMU), the Demon Deacons had scored 119 points and became the first teams since 2013 Alabama to score at least 20 points while shutting out their opponents in the first half of four straight games.

“I just think people—they don’t know what to make of us because they don’t know how we’re doing it,” Dickert said Saturday. “We keep making statement after statement, eventually they’re going to have to say we’re a pretty good team … ”

Few teams are equipped to dance in the darkness with Wake Forest. It’s about time the CFP committee sees the light.

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