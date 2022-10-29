Wake Forest vs Louisville: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Spread Predictions, Player Props

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Weather: Partly cloudy, low of 42 degrees, high of 69 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-164), Louisville (+136)

Over/under: 6.5

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (-104), Louisville +3.5 (-118)

Line Movement:

Date Wake Forest Spread Louisville Spread Wake Forest ML Louisville ML Over Under 10/29 -166 +138 64.5 (-115) 64.5 (-105) 10/27 -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) -162 +134 63.5 (-110) 63.5 (-110) 10/25 -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) -170 +140 62.5 (-110) 62.5 (-110) 10/23 -5.5 (-115) +5.5 (-105) -225 +184 62.5 (-110) 62.5 (-110)

The line is -3 on several books.

Betting Trends:

Season Record ATS: Wake Forest (6-1), Louisville (4-3)

73% of the bets are coming in on Wake Forest according to Action Network

Louisville is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season

In the last eight meetings between the Demon Deacons and the Cardinals, the underdog has covered in every game

Why Wake Forest Will Cover: Dave Clawson has his squad playing some of its best football of the season. The Deacs offense is averaging 44 points per game over the last two contests and the defense is allowing just 12.5 points per game over that same span. Wake Forest has only been held below 40 points twice, while Louisville has reached the 40-point mark just once. Wake Forest is the better team in most statistical categories — if the Deacs continue to produce the way they have been, the 3.5-point spread shouldn’t pose any challenges.

Why Louisville Will Cover: Wake has struggled against Louisville in the past few years, dropping two of the last three matchups and winning on a last second field goal in 2021. QB Malik Cunningham is a wild card and torched the Deacs last season, scoring four total touchdowns and throwing for over 300 yards. This is also a Louisville team playing with some confidence after a 24-10 victory over Pitt — factor in a rowdy home crowd and the Cardinals could keep this one close or even pull off the upset.

Additional Markets:

1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-110) Louisville +2.5 (-110)

1st Half Total: Over 32.5 (-114), Under 32.5 (-106)

Wake Forest Team Total: Over 34.5 (-113), Under 34.5 (-113)

Louisville Team Total: Over 30.5 (-130), Under 30.5 (+102)

Player Props:

WF QB Sam Hartman passing yards: O 298.5 (-114), U 298.5 (-114)

UL QB Malik Cunningham rushing yards: O 76.5 (-114), U 76.5 (-114)

WF RB Justice Ellison rushing yards: O 59.5 (-114), U 59.5 (-114)

UL RB Trevion Cooley rushing yards: O 35.5 (-114), U 35.5 (-114)

WF WR Donavon Greene receiving yards: O 46.5 (-114), U 46.5 (-114)

WF WR A.T. Perry receiving yards: O 86.5 (-114), U 86.5 (-114)

WF WR Jahmal Banks receiving yards: O 49.5 (-114), U 49.5 (-114)

UL WR Tyler Hudson receiving yards: O 68.5 (-114), U 85.5 (-114)

UL WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce receiving yards: O 43.5 (-114), U 43.5 (-114)

Anytime TD scorer odds:

UL QB Malik Cunningham -340

WF WR A.T. Perry -175

UL RB Tiyon Evans -150

WF WR Jahmal Banks -140

WF RB Christian Turner -120

WF RB Justice Ellison -115

UL TE Marson Ford +125

WF WR Donavon Greene +125

UL WR Tyler Hudson +130

UL WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce +145

All odds via Fanduel sportsbook

