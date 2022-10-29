Skip to main content

Wake Forest vs Louisville: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Spread Predictions, Player Props

The Demon Deacons are on the road today vs the Cardinals in this Week 9 ACC College Football matchup

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Weather: Partly cloudy, low of 42 degrees, high of 69 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-164), Louisville (+136)

Over/under: 6.5

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (-104), Louisville +3.5 (-118)

Line Movement:

Line Movement Data

Vegas Insider

DateWake Forest SpreadLouisville SpreadWake Forest MLLouisville MLOverUnder

10/29

-166

+138

64.5 (-115)

64.5 (-105)

10/27

-3.5 (-110)

+3.5 (-110)

-162

+134

63.5 (-110)

63.5 (-110)

10/25

-3.5 (-110)

+3.5 (-110)

-170

+140

62.5 (-110)

62.5 (-110)

10/23

-5.5 (-115)

+5.5 (-105)

-225

+184

62.5 (-110)

62.5 (-110)

READ: ACC Football Week 9: Game Previews and Spread Predictions

The line is -3 on several books.

Betting Trends:

Season Record ATS: Wake Forest (6-1), Louisville (4-3)

Recommended Articles

73% of the bets are coming in on Wake Forest according to Action Network

Louisville is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season

In the last eight meetings between the Demon Deacons and the Cardinals, the underdog has covered in every game

Why Wake Forest Will Cover: Dave Clawson has his squad playing some of its best football of the season. The Deacs offense is averaging 44 points per game over the last two contests and the defense is allowing just 12.5 points per game over that same span. Wake Forest has only been held below 40 points twice, while Louisville has reached the 40-point mark just once. Wake Forest is the better team in most statistical categories — if the Deacs continue to produce the way they have been, the 3.5-point spread shouldn’t pose any challenges.

Why Louisville Will Cover: Wake has struggled against Louisville in the past few years, dropping two of the last three matchups and winning on a last second field goal in 2021. QB Malik Cunningham is a wild card and torched the Deacs last season, scoring four total touchdowns and throwing for over 300 yards. This is also a Louisville team playing with some confidence after a 24-10 victory over Pitt — factor in a rowdy home crowd and the Cardinals could keep this one close or even pull off the upset.

Click here to read our staff predictions

Additional Markets:

1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-110) Louisville +2.5 (-110)
1st Half Total: Over 32.5 (-114), Under 32.5 (-106)
Wake Forest Team Total: Over 34.5 (-113), Under 34.5 (-113)
Louisville Team Total: Over 30.5 (-130), Under 30.5 (+102)

Player Props:

WF QB Sam Hartman passing yards: O 298.5 (-114), U 298.5 (-114)
UL QB Malik Cunningham rushing yards: O 76.5 (-114), U 76.5 (-114)
WF RB Justice Ellison rushing yards: O 59.5 (-114), U 59.5 (-114)
UL RB Trevion Cooley rushing yards: O 35.5 (-114), U 35.5 (-114)
WF WR Donavon Greene receiving yards: O 46.5 (-114), U 46.5 (-114)
WF WR A.T. Perry receiving yards: O 86.5 (-114), U 86.5 (-114)
WF WR Jahmal Banks receiving yards: O 49.5 (-114), U 49.5 (-114)
UL WR Tyler Hudson receiving yards: O 68.5 (-114), U 85.5 (-114)
UL WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce receiving yards: O 43.5 (-114), U 43.5 (-114)

Anytime TD scorer odds:

UL QB Malik Cunningham -340
WF WR A.T. Perry -175
UL RB Tiyon Evans -150
WF WR Jahmal Banks -140
WF RB Christian Turner -120
WF RB Justice Ellison -115
UL TE Marson Ford +125
WF WR Donavon Greene +125
UL WR Tyler Hudson +130
UL WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce +145

All odds via Fanduel sportsbook

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

USATSI_19282369
Football

Wake Forest vs Louisville: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Spread Predictions, Player Props

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19305018
Football

ACC Football Week 9: Game Previews and Spread Predictions

By Chase Pomroy
USATSI_16875289
Football

Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Louisville

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19282221
Football

Heisman Trophy Blind Résumés

By Ben Remis
USATSI_19219895
Basketball

2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19284136
Football

Wake Forest Football: Louisville Players to Watch

By Sam Rausch
USATSI_19273184
#ProDeacs

Grizzlies rookie Jake LaRavia excels in win over the Kings

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_17494881
Basketball

Head coach Steve Forbes recaps Ohio State scrimmage, looks ahead to season

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_16875901
Football

Wake Forest Football: OC Warren Ruggiero on Louisville's Defense

By Ben Conroy