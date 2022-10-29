Wake Forest vs Louisville: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Spread Predictions, Player Props
Gameday Info:
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.
TV: ACC Network
Weather: Partly cloudy, low of 42 degrees, high of 69 degrees
Moneyline: Wake Forest (-164), Louisville (+136)
Over/under: 6.5
Spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (-104), Louisville +3.5 (-118)
Line Movement:
|Date
|Wake Forest Spread
|Louisville Spread
|Wake Forest ML
|Louisville ML
|Over
|Under
10/29
-166
+138
64.5 (-115)
64.5 (-105)
10/27
-3.5 (-110)
+3.5 (-110)
-162
+134
63.5 (-110)
63.5 (-110)
10/25
-3.5 (-110)
+3.5 (-110)
-170
+140
62.5 (-110)
62.5 (-110)
10/23
-5.5 (-115)
+5.5 (-105)
-225
+184
62.5 (-110)
62.5 (-110)
The line is -3 on several books.
Betting Trends:
Season Record ATS: Wake Forest (6-1), Louisville (4-3)
73% of the bets are coming in on Wake Forest according to Action Network
Louisville is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season
In the last eight meetings between the Demon Deacons and the Cardinals, the underdog has covered in every game
Why Wake Forest Will Cover: Dave Clawson has his squad playing some of its best football of the season. The Deacs offense is averaging 44 points per game over the last two contests and the defense is allowing just 12.5 points per game over that same span. Wake Forest has only been held below 40 points twice, while Louisville has reached the 40-point mark just once. Wake Forest is the better team in most statistical categories — if the Deacs continue to produce the way they have been, the 3.5-point spread shouldn’t pose any challenges.
Why Louisville Will Cover: Wake has struggled against Louisville in the past few years, dropping two of the last three matchups and winning on a last second field goal in 2021. QB Malik Cunningham is a wild card and torched the Deacs last season, scoring four total touchdowns and throwing for over 300 yards. This is also a Louisville team playing with some confidence after a 24-10 victory over Pitt — factor in a rowdy home crowd and the Cardinals could keep this one close or even pull off the upset.
Additional Markets:
1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-110) Louisville +2.5 (-110)
1st Half Total: Over 32.5 (-114), Under 32.5 (-106)
Wake Forest Team Total: Over 34.5 (-113), Under 34.5 (-113)
Louisville Team Total: Over 30.5 (-130), Under 30.5 (+102)
Player Props:
WF QB Sam Hartman passing yards: O 298.5 (-114), U 298.5 (-114)
UL QB Malik Cunningham rushing yards: O 76.5 (-114), U 76.5 (-114)
WF RB Justice Ellison rushing yards: O 59.5 (-114), U 59.5 (-114)
UL RB Trevion Cooley rushing yards: O 35.5 (-114), U 35.5 (-114)
WF WR Donavon Greene receiving yards: O 46.5 (-114), U 46.5 (-114)
WF WR A.T. Perry receiving yards: O 86.5 (-114), U 86.5 (-114)
WF WR Jahmal Banks receiving yards: O 49.5 (-114), U 49.5 (-114)
UL WR Tyler Hudson receiving yards: O 68.5 (-114), U 85.5 (-114)
UL WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce receiving yards: O 43.5 (-114), U 43.5 (-114)
Anytime TD scorer odds:
UL QB Malik Cunningham -340
WF WR A.T. Perry -175
UL RB Tiyon Evans -150
WF WR Jahmal Banks -140
WF RB Christian Turner -120
WF RB Justice Ellison -115
UL TE Marson Ford +125
WF WR Donavon Greene +125
UL WR Tyler Hudson +130
UL WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce +145
All odds via Fanduel sportsbook
