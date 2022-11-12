Wake Forest vs North Carolina: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Spread Predictions, Player Props

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 68 degrees, low of 39 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-184), UNC (+152)

Over/under: 78.5

Spread: Wake Forest -4.5 (-105), UNC +4.5 (-115)

Date Wake Forest Spread UNC Spread Wake Forest ML UNC ML Over/Under 11/11 -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) -185 +150 78.5 11/10 -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) -190 +155 76.5 11/9 -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) -185 +150 77 11/7 -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) -200 +160 76.5

Betting Trends:

Season Record ATS: Wake Forest (6-3), North Carolina (5-3)

Wake Forest is 13-1 straight up in their last 14 home games

North Carolina is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 road games

The UNDER has hit in 4 of Wake Forest's last 5 games

According to Vegas Insider:

51% of the bets and 92% of the money is coming in on Wake Forest

61% of the bets and 55% of the money is coming in on the OVER

Why Wake can cover:

Wake hasn’t played their best football the past two weeks, but Saturday provides the Demon Deacons a great opportunity to bounce back. Despite recent struggles, Wake’s offense has had some prolific performances this season and the UNC defense has been porous at times, and their 31.0 points allowed per game is the worst in the ACC. This will be a hungry, desperate Wake Forest team looking to win a rivalry game in front of a rowdy home crowd. Expect Dave Clawson’s squad to play with a chip on their shoulder after two straight losses. The last two matchups between these two teams have been shootouts — if Wake can get a few stops and Sam Hartman can right the ship, the Deacs could win this one by a score or more.

Why UNC can cover:

This is a battle-tested Tar Heels team that’s won an NCAA-best five games on the road this season. They know how to win in hostile territory and will be prepared to play in a raucous Truist Field environment under the lights. Their offense is one of the best in the country, scoring 35-plus on six occasions. The Wake Forest defense excels when they can force turnovers, but they haven’t done so the past few weeks and star QB Drake Maye has only coughed it up three times this season. The Deacs’ offense has struggled lately as well — if the Tar Heels can force Sam Hartman into some bad decisions and take care of the football, they could march back to Chapel Hill victorious.

Additional Markets:

1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -3 (-105) UNC +3 (-115)

1st Half Total: Over 38.5 (-102), Under 38.5 (-120)

Wake Forest Team Total: Over 41.5 (-120), Under 41.5 (-106)

NC State Team Total: Over 37.5 (-111), Under 37.5 (-115)

Player Props:

WF QB Sam Hartman passing yards: O 336.5 (-114), U 336.5 (-114)

UNC QB Drake Maye passing yards: O 325.5 (-114), U 325.5 (-114)

WF WR Jahmal Banks receiving yards: O 59.5 (-114), U 59.5 (-114)

WF WR Donavon Greene receiving yards: O 55.5 (-114), U 55.5 (-114)

WF WR A.T. Perry receiving yards: O 80.5 (-114), U 80.5 (-114)

UNC WR Josh Downs receiving yards: O 96.5 (-114), U 96.5 (-114)

UNC WR Antoine Green receiving yards: O 62.5 (-114), U 62.5 (-114)

Anytime TD scorer odds:

UNC RB Elijah Green -390

UNC WR Josh Downs -260

WF WR A.T. Perry -250

WF RB Christian Turner -195

UNC WR Antoine Green -155

WF WR Jahmal Banks -155

WF WR Donavon Greene -150

UNC QB Drake Maye -115

WF RB Justice Ellison -105

WF WR Ke'Shawn Williams +140

WF WR Taylor Morin +145

All odds via Fanduel sportsbook

