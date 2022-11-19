Wake Forest vs Syracuse: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Spread Predictions, Player Props

Gameday info:

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Weather: Clear, high of 51 degrees, low of 30 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-350), Syracuse (+275)

Over/under: 58.5

Spread: Wake Forest -9.5

Date Wake Forest Spread Syracuse Spread Wake Forest ML Syracuse ML Over/Under 11/18 -9.5 (-110) +9.5 (-110) -350 +270 58 11/17 -10 (-110) +10 (-110) -375 +290 56 11/14 -10 (-110) +10 (-110) -375 +290 55.5 11/13 -10 (-110) +10 (-110) N/A N/A 54.5

Betting Trends:

The OVER has hit in 3 of Wake Forest's last 5 games

Syracuse is 3-2 against the spread in their last 5 games

The UNDER has hit in 3 of Syracuse's last 5 games

85% of the bets are on the Wake Forest ML, but 55% took Syracuse spread

80% of bettors took the OVER

Why Wake can cover:

Syracuse’s offense has been anemic the past two weeks, putting up just 12 combined points in matchups against Pitt and Florida State. Part of this can be chalked up to the absence of QB Garrett Shrader due to injury — but the Orange struggled even in his return, falling 38-3 to the Seminoles and putting up just 95 yards of total offense. Star halfback Sean Tucker wasn’t at his best last week either, putting up just 52 rushing yards on 14 carries. Also, Dave Clawson will have this team playing with a little extra juice on senior day — this is potentially the last home game for 22 seniors, including QB Sam Hartman. If Wake can contain Tucker and build off the strong offensive performance against UNC (34 points, 490 yards of offense), the Deacs could bounce back, outpace Syracuse and win by double digits.

Why Syracuse can cover:

Syracuse has dropped four straight, and the absence of Shrader has clearly impacted this team. Now that he’s back and had a game to get his legs under him again, the Orange offense could be primed for a bounce-back performance. This Wake Forest defense has had trouble with dual-threat quarterbacks all year, giving up 448 passing yards, 71 rushing yards and five total TDs to Drake Maye just last week. Also, Shrader wreaked havoc on the Deacs a year ago, finishing with 160 passing yards, 178 rushing yards and three total TDs. Combine the threat Shrader poses with an electric back in Sean Tucker, and Dino Babers' squad could keep this one close or pull off the upset.

Additional Markets:

1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -5.5 (-110), Syracuse +5.5 (-110)

First Half Total: Over 29.5 (-110), Under 29.5 (-110)

Wake Forest Team Total: Over 34.5 (-104), Under 34.5 (-118)

Syracuse Team Total: Over 23.5 (-120), Under 23.5 (-102)

Player Props:

WF QB Sam Hartman passing yards: O 307.5 (-114), U 307.5 (-114)

WF QB Sam Hartman passing touchdowns: O 2.5 (+110), U 2.5 (-114)

WF WR A.T. Perry receiving yards: O 73.5 (-114), U 73.5 (-114)

WF WR Donavon Greene receiving yards: O 53.5 (-114), U 53.5 (-114)

WF WR A.T. Perry receiving touchdowns: O 0.5 (+100), U 0.5 (-132)

WF WR Donavon Greene receiving touchdowns: O 0.5 (+134), U 0.5 (-180)

Anytime TD scorer odds:

WF WR A.T. Perry +100

WF WR Donavon Greene +134

All odds via Fanduel sportsbook

