Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry projected as second-round pick in NFL Draft

With the end of the college football season come and gone, heads now turn to the impending NFL Draft in April. Several Deacs have declared, including Dion Bergan Jr, Ryan Smenda, Jacorey Johns and Jermal Martin.

But, the final member of the list, A.T. Perry, is the first to make waves as the next potential early draftee for Wake Forest.

It's early, and few in-depth rankings have been released. But, it's worth noting that CBS currently does not have Perry listed in their WR rankings.

On the other hand, Dan Brugler of The Athletic released his second NFL mock draft Tuesday, and Perry is featured highly.

Brugler has Perry going in the second round to Green Bay with the No. 48 pick.

This would make him the eighth receiver off the board, falling behind USC's Jordan Addison, TCU's Quenton Johnson, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, UNC's Josh Downs, Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, Cincinnati's Tyler Scott and SMU's Rashee Rice.

Perry finishes his Wake Forest career as one of the most dominant receivers in the school's history. Over four seasons, he totaled 171 catches for 2,662 yards and 28 touchdowns. He had 81 catches for 1,096 yards and 11 scores in 2022, including a 119-yard, three-touchdown performance against Syracuse in his final home game as a Demon Deacon.

