Skip to main content
Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry projected as second-round pick in NFL Draft

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry projected as second-round pick in NFL Draft

The star wideout recorded 28 touchdowns in his four-year career

With the end of the college football season come and gone, heads now turn to the impending NFL Draft in April. Several Deacs have declared, including Dion Bergan Jr, Ryan Smenda, Jacorey Johns and Jermal Martin.

But, the final member of the list, A.T. Perry, is the first to make waves as the next potential early draftee for Wake Forest.

It's early, and few in-depth rankings have been released. But, it's worth noting that CBS currently does not have Perry listed in their WR rankings.

READ: Wake Forest vs Clemson Preview and Prediction

Recommended Articles

On the other hand, Dan Brugler of The Athletic released his second NFL mock draft Tuesday, and Perry is featured highly.

Brugler has Perry going in the second round to Green Bay with the No. 48 pick.

This would make him the eighth receiver off the board, falling behind USC's Jordan Addison, TCU's Quenton Johnson, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, UNC's Josh Downs, Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, Cincinnati's Tyler Scott and SMU's Rashee Rice.

Perry finishes his Wake Forest career as one of the most dominant receivers in the school's history. Over four seasons, he totaled 171 catches for 2,662 yards and 28 touchdowns. He had 81 catches for 1,096 yards and 11 scores in 2022, including a 119-yard, three-touchdown performance against Syracuse in his final home game as a Demon Deacon.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

USATSI_17160266
Football

Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry projected as second-round pick in NFL Draft

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19547923
Basketball

Wake Forest vs Clemson: Preview and Prediction

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19792658
Basketball

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Clemson Men's College Basketball

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19727208
Basketball

Steve Forbes on Wake Forest vs Clemson: “There’s no reason not to come"

By Ben Conroy
DSC_1767-2
Basketball

Wake Forest's Andrew Carr named ACC Player of the Week

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19792654
Basketball

Three ACC teams stay in AP men's college basketball poll, Duke exits

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19792327
Basketball

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19792517
Basketball

Wake Forest coasts to dominant road win over Boston College

By Ben Conroy
FmejGtGXEAEAF3O
Basketball

Wake Forest defeats Boston College 85-63

By Essex Thayer