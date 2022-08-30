Wake Forest Football: Week 1 Depth Chart Released

Here is the official depth chart for Thursday's season opener vs VMI.

Offense

Ke'Shawn Williams listed as co-starter

Led by wide receivers coach Kevin Higgins, the receiver room boasts exceptional talent, and a great deal of depth. A fourth player joined the presumed starting trio of Taylor Morin, Donavon Greene, and A.T. Perry. Showing steady improvement throughout camp, WR Ke’Shawn Williams now shares the starting role with Morin. In Clawson’s Week 1 presser, he spoke highly of both receivers.

“Those two are both starters,” Clawson said. “In our mind we have two starting slots. We’ll play those guys equally. Taylor is a proven player, Ke’Shawn is a proven player. I think we’re in really good shape at the position.”

Also of note; Wesley Grimes is one of four true freshman to make the initial depth chart. The 6'2", 180-pound three-star recruit has been impressive this fall, and his depth chart placement insinuates that he will push for playing time this year.

Je'Vionte Nash is back in the starting lineup

Je'Vionte Nash, who started nine games in 2020 but missed all of 2021 with an injury, will fill in the final spot on an offensive line that returns four starters. The seventh-year tackle is an exceptional replacement for #ProDeac Zach Tom, a fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. The experience of this group will be a big help to Mitch Griffis as a first-time starter.

Defense

Defensive Tackle Tyler Williams earns a starting spot

After only recording two tackles through nine games last season, Williams is poised to be very involved in 2022. Paired with Dion Bergan Jr. on the inside, defensive coordinator Brad Lambert has tasked the redshirt-senior with replacing Miles Fox.

ROVER position replaced with the NICKEL designation

Coby Davis fills the position, backed up by Isaiah Wingfield. Junior Chelen Garnes, a ROVER last year, has been moved to starting safety along with Brendon Harris, a transfer from Vanderbilt. Clawson spoke on the team’s recent transition away from consistently playing someone at the rover spot.

“It’s kind of been that way for two years. Last year, we ended up playing a nickel out there more than a rover anyways,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a slash position. We can go a few different ways with that.”

Redshirt sophomore Jaylen Hudson will start at linebacker against VMI in place of suspended Ryan Smenda Jr.

Listed as a third-string on opening day last year, Hudson has a big opportunity to impress in front of him. He needs to display consistency against the Keydets to stay in the rotation when Smenda returns for the matchup against Vanderbilt. Clawson gave Hudson and the rest of the linebacker room a vote of confidence ahead of Week 1.

“Our football team will be fine,” Clawson said. “I feel good about Jaylen Hudson. I feel good about our linebacker room.”

Sophomore Malik Mustapha stars at safety opposite Garnes/Harris.

The transfer from Richmond made significant progress throughout last season. Appearing in 13 games, Mustapha played a season-high 64 snaps in a critical 45-42 victory over NC State on Nov. 13. Look for the secondary to improve with Mustapha locking down a starting spot.

Special Teams

WR’s Donavon Greene and Ke’Shawn Williams will be the primary kick returners

After losing Ja’Sir Taylor to the NFL, Williams and Greene are very capable replacements. Sharing the -OR- designation, it is unclear who gets the first crack at a return, but Wake fans should be excited about the possibility of Greene and Williams likely taking a few kicks to the house this season. Clawson acknowledged in his presser what an effective combo both players can be in the return game.

“I don’t know if there’s a good option of who you kick it to,” he said.