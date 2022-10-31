Week 10 ACC Power Rankings

1. Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Last Week: 1

Game Result: BYE

Coming off the bye week, Clemson is set to learn their ranking in the first College Football Playoff release on Tuesday. What occurred around the ACC on Saturday certainly hurt their standing. The Tigers’ wins over Wake Forest and Syracuse both became less valuable when the Deacs and Orange lost in embarrassing fashion. The story of this team right now is the quarterback situation; DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the comeback victory over Syracuse on Oct. 22 for freshman Cade Klubnik. Even though he only threw for 19 yards in relief, the young signal caller led the team to victory. The Tigers are clearly the top team in the ACC, but Dabo Swinney has a big decision to make.

Up Next: at Notre Dame (5-3), Saturday, 7:30 ET, NBC

Opening Line: Clemson -3.5

2. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Last Week: 4

Game Result: 42-24 win over Pittsburgh

The Tar Heels’ offense was spectacular once again in the win over Pitt, amassing 474 yards. Quarterback Drake Maye led the way with five touchdown passes and 388 passing yards and wide receivers Antoine Green and Josh Downs combined for 282 yards and four touchdowns. The defense is by no means a strength of this team, but they did enough to let Maye and the potent offense lead the team to victory. The Tar Heels have the 7th highest scoring offense in the nation, averaging 41.8 points per game.

Up Next: at UVA (3-5), Saturday, Noon ET, ACCN

Opening Line: UNC -10

3. Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Last Week: 3

Game Result: 41-24 loss to Notre Dame

Syracuse has now lost back to back games. The Orange were on their back foot immediately in this one after Garrett Shrader threw a pick six on the first play of the game. The defense struggled mightily against the run; Notre Dame ran for 246 yards as a team. Shrader left the game due to injury and didn’t play in the second half. Backup Carlos Del-Rio Wilson wasn’t able to turn the tide in relief, completing 11 of 20 passes for 196 yards and an interception. With Shrader’s injury status in doubt, Syracuse opens as an underdog in their matchup against Pitt.

Up Next: at Pitt (4-4), Saturday, 3:30 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Pitt -3.5

4. Louisville Cardinals (5-3)

Last Week: 8

Game Result: 48-21 win over Wake Forest

The Cardinals looked fantastic on Saturday, thoroughly outplaying a top 10 opponent. The Louisville defense dominated Wake Forest up front with their pass rush, registering eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The Cardinals forced eight turnovers, two of which were third quarter pick-sixes, part of a 35-0 third quarter explosion. QB Malik Cunningham ran for two scores and took care of the football. Louisville is looking dangerous, and will look to win their fourth straight game against a James Madison team that was No. 25 in the AP Poll a few weeks back.

Up Next: vs. James Madison (5-3), Saturday, 7:30 ET, ESPNU

Opening Line: Louisville -9

5. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Last Week: 2

Game Result: 48-21 loss to Louisville

In one of the biggest collapses in program history, Wake Forest blew a 14-13 halftime lead, allowing 35-straight points in an abysmal third quarter. The eight turnovers were truly stunning for a team that generally takes great care of the football. Sam Hartman had only thrown three interceptions all season heading into the game. The Deacs were outclassed in this one, but they are too experienced and dangerous offensively to not bounce back. Wake Forest can get themselves back on track with a win in a rivalry game against NC State

Up Next: at NC State, Saturday, 8 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Wake Forest -3

6. NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

Last Week: 6

Game Result: 22-21 win over NC State

True freshman quarterback MJ Morris came up clutch in the Wolfpack’s 22-21 comeback home win over Virginia Tech. With the offense struggling under the leadership of graduate transfer Jack Chambers, the Wolfpack made a bold switch, bringing in Morris for his first-ever ACC action. Morris was able to quickly connect with wide receiver Thayer Thomas for a touchdown to bring the team within 11. Thomas had a career night, racking up 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner. The Wolfpack offense may have just found a spark in Morris, one they will need in order to compete against an elite Wake Forest offense this coming Saturday.

Up Next: vs. Wake Forest (6-2), Saturday, 8 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Wake Forest -3

7. Florida State Seminoles (5-3)

Last Week: 5

Game Result: 41-16 win over Georgia Tech

The Seminoles dominated in a 41-16 win at home against Georgia Tech on Saturday. Quarterback Jordan Travis had one of the best games of his career, passing for 396 yards and three touchdowns. The defense was sturdy up front, holding the Yellow Jackets to a 2/13 conversion rate on third downs. This was an important get right spot for the Seminoles who put an end to their three game losing streak. Next up is a big matchup with an in-state rival.

Up Next: at Miami (4-4), Saturday, 7:30 ET, ABC

Opening Line: Florida State -7.5

8. Duke Blue Devils (5-3)

Last Week: 7

Game Result: BYE

The Blue Devils sit at second place in the Coastal division after the bye week. The weekend prior, the Blue Devils secured their best win of the season, a dominant 45-21 victory at Miami. Duke is in position to clinch their first bowl game appearance since 2018. It’s a huge testament to Mike Elko and what he’s done for this program, who have taken massive strides in just his first year.

Up Next: at Boston College (2-6), Friday, 7 ET, ESPN2

Opening Line: Duke -10.5

9. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-4)

Last Week: 10

Game Result: 42-24 loss to North Carolina

Pitt held a three-point lead on the road entering the fourth quarter on Saturday, but ended up losing by 18 points. Israel Abanikanda continued to dominate on the ground, rushing for 127 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Quarterback Kedon Slovis hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in his last three games. The 42 points from the Tar Heels is the most the Pitt defense has allowed all season. The Panthers entered this season ranked and as defending ACC Champions. Now, they are fighting for bowl eligibility.

Up Next: vs. Syracuse (6-2), Saturday, 3:30 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Pitt -3.5

10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5)

Last Week: 9

Game Result: 41-16 loss to Florida State

Without starter Jeff Sims, backup quarterback Zach Pyron couldn’t get anything going for the Yellow Jackets, only throwing for 198 yards. Even worse, they only ran for 66 yards on 2.2 yards per carry. After going 2-0 in their first two games under interim HC Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets are now 0-2 in their last two matchups, averaging only 12 points per game. Georgia Tech has a great chance to get back on track Saturday against a struggling Virginia Tech team.

Up Next: at Virginia Tech (2-6), Saturday, 12:30 ET, ESPN3

Opening Line: Virginia Tech -4

11. Miami Hurricanes (4-4)

Last Week: 11

Game Result: 14-12 4OT win over Virginia

With starting QB Tyler Van Dyke sidelined for the week, the Hurricanes were still able to pull out an ugly 14-12 win in a game where no touchdowns were scored. Quarterback Jake Garcia completed 15 of 29 passes for a paltry 125 yards. With Van Dyke out, the Miami offense is clearly a shell of their former selves. In order to have a chance at a bowl game, Miami must find better offensive production and points. And it doesn’t get any easier against a strong Florida State defense.

Up Next: vs. Florida State (5-3), Saturday, 7:30 ET, ABC

Opening Line: FSU -7.5

12. Virginia Tech Hokies (2-6)

Last Week: 14

Game Result: 22-21 loss to NC State

With the Hokies leading 21-3 going into the fourth quarter, it looked as if they were going to get their first quality win of the season against NC State. The Hokies then reverted to their old ways, allowing 19 straight points, including the 18-yard game winning Thayer Thomas TD reception. The offense failed to move the ball in critical situations, an achilles heel all season long.

Up Next: vs. Georgia Tech (3-5), Saturday, 12:30 ET, ESPN3

Opening Line: Virginia Tech -4

13. Virginia Cavaliers (3-5)

Last Week: 12

Game Result: 14-12 4OT loss to Miami

The loss to Miami was a painful one. UVA had multiple chances to win this game, including a dropped one-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-goal that would have broken a 3-3 tie late in the third quarter. The offensive struggles continued like they have all season; this marked the sixth game where the Cavs failed to score 17 or more points. With a team that can’t score consistently, Virginia is set to have a tough time against a potent North Carolina offense.

Up Next: vs UNC (7-1), Saturday, Noon ET, ACCN

Opening Line: UNC -10

14. Boston College Eagles (2-6)

Last Week: 13

Game Result: 13-3 loss to UConn

The Eagles were touchdown favorites on the road Saturday, and could only put up three points on the scoreboard. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec had already been picked off twice when he left the game in the third quarter after taking a hard hit, and backup Emmett Morehead didn’t do much better. Star receiver Zay Flowers posted a season-low two catches and 35 receiving yards. The Eagles have only scored 21 points in their last three games combined.

Up Next: vs. Duke (5-3), Friday, 7 ET, ESPN2

Opening Line: Duke -10.5

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content