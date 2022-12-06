What's next for Sam Hartman?

In the midst of a three-game midseason losing streak, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman met with the media for the first time in nearly a month. During the call, he affirmed a previously discussed note that this would be his final year with the Demon Deacons.

Despite having one year of eligibility remaining, his answer was clear: “No shot.”

“I think people are sick and tired [of me],” Hartman joked. “The media is ready to talk to someone new and get some new catch phrases — my one-week seasons and cliche answers. I want to test my luck and see what happens. Obviously, we still have some football left to play here.”

The previously-held notion was that Hartman would leave Wake Forest for the NFL Draft, and that is very well his intention, per head coach Dave Clawson. But, with an unclear draft stock, a bustling transfer portal and the opportunity to make serious money playing college football, there is a possibility Hartman garners interest from other schools. And instead of going to the draft, perhaps Hartman does transfer.

“Whatever decisions Sam makes, we support him,” Clawson said Tuesday. “When the bowl game is over, if there's some incredible offer for him to go to another school and get life-changing money, how can we fault him for that?”

Following Wake Forest’s regular-season-ending loss to Duke, Hartman confirmed to the media that he plans to play in the Deacons’ postseason game — the Gasparilla Bowl against Missouri.

While Clawson told the media Hartman has made those plans clear to him as well, the college football landscape makes for dynamic situations. One can’t be 100% sure until Hartman steps out onto the field on Dec. 23.

“Sam is a guy that's going to finish what he started,” Clawson said. “We'd love to see him break the ACC touchdown pass record.”

Now coming to the end of his Wake Forest career, Hartman reflected on his five years in Winston-Salem. A lot has changed since his freshman year in 2018.

“In 2018, we're playing these games and there's 100 students and the bleachers are half full,” he said in November. “Now, [there is] an overflowing student section, and our bleachers are full. Recently it hasn't been great, but the past games — the fun times, the different wins and celebrations and big plays — I think all that will go down as some great memories.”

That fact, along with a speedy return from a blood clot diagnosed in August, has made this season incredibly special for Hartman. Regardless of the results, or what’s to come, he’s grateful.

“It's definitely a full circle moment of my whole career here,” Hartman said before his senior night. “The trials and tribulations of the team, different teams we've had, going through COVID. It was up in the air — playing this year, [playing] ever again. It was a long, hard road. It's a blessing to be back.”

The Demon Deacons will kick off the Gasparilla Bowl against Missouri at 6:30, Dec. 23 on ESPN.

