Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

With the end of the regular season, several Deacons are set to leave Winston-Salem

With the end of the regular season come and gone — Wake Forest lost their final game to Duke — players within the program have begun to declare for the transfer portal.

For reference, some of the Deacs’ most impactful players have come through the transfer portal. These would include:

Malik Mustapha- Richmond
Kobie Turner- Richmond
Chelen Garnes- Navy
Christian Turner- Michigan
Isaiah Wingfield- Harvard
Brandon Harris- Vanderbilt
Jermal Martin Jr.- D2 Cal (PA)
Kevin Pointer- Louisiana Monroe
Jaeger Bull- Rice

Follow along below for up to date information on who is planning to leave Winston-Salem.

OUT:

QB Brett Griffis

Griffis, the fourth-string quarterback this season, will leave Wake Forest after one year in Winston-Salem. The younger brother of Mitch Griffis, who started in place of Sam Hartman against VMI, Griffis did not see any action this season. Regardless, he has been hailed by the football staff as one of the most valuable members of the scout team, and one of the best scout quarterbacks the program has seen.

In his senior season at Broad Run High School (VA), Griffis led the team to a region championship with 3,053 passing yards, 1,117 rushing and 52 combined touchdowns.

Griffis will have four remaining years of eligibility.

WR Jackson Hensley

A former preferred walk-on, Hensley broke through this season as a member of the second team at wide receiver. He saw action in four games in 2021, registering a career-high 20 snaps against Duke, and fielding a punt vs Norfolk State. This season, Hensley played in all 12 games, mainly on special teams, but grabbed his first collegiate reception for 15 yards in the team’s loss to Louisville.

Hensley will have three remaining years of eligibility.

OT Thomas Grippo

A third-year redshirt freshman, Grippo was not listed on this season’s two-deep depth chart, but was expected to make a push for playing time next season. After not playing in 2020, Grippo saw the field in four games in 2021, including 20 special-teams snaps against Duke. This year, Grippo also played in four games.

He will have three remaining years of eligibility.

WR Dez Williams

After making his career debut against Norfolk State last season, registering one catch, Williams did not play in any games this year. Like Hensley, Williams is another case of being stuck behind Wake Forest’s incredible depth at WR.

He will now look to the transfer portal with three remaining years of eligibility.

DB Xavier Simpson

Simpson made his career debut last season against Old Dominion, playing four snaps. He has not seen game action for Wake Forest since then.

Simpson has three remaining years of eligibility.

