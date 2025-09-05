Volleyball Gains Optimism for Season Despite Two Losses at Cincinnati Invitational
The Demon Deacon volleyball squad battled its way through this past weekend. While the scoreboard at times did not reflect the effort, there are many signs of optimism, and even more time to grow this season. The two games played in Cincinnati, Ohio, went as follows.
Match One: The Cincinnati Bearcats
The first set played out unfavorably for the Deacs. After digging an 11-6 hole deep, Wake managed to climb back into the game from a barrage of kills from Paige Crawford. From that point on, the Bearcats held control and retired the set at 25-17.
Set two was a battle. Trading blows back and forth, Wake Forest held on to the lead the majority of the set. In a complete swing of momentum late, the Bearcats took hold of the lead at 22-21, and ran it all the way to the end with a 25-23 final score.
Things started to go right for the Deacs in the third set. The game was neck and neck, with Wake holding on to a 16-14 lead. That was all until freshman Sadie Poeck checked into the game. Riding off the momentum of her quick two kills, the Demon Deacons took control of the set to win 25-20.
Yet again, most of the final set was tight. In a dismal turn of events, the Bearcats rounded the set on an 8-2 run, winning the match 1-3.
The Stats
One thing really stood out early in this invitational: Wake Forest has a completely new look from last year. The top two kill leaders for Wake were both acquired through the transfer portal. Ryleigh Whitekettle, a transfer from New Mexico State, tallied 12 kills, closely behind by the Chicago State transfer, Patrycja Lagida with 11. Adding Olivia Murphy’s 10 kills to the mix, three Demon Deacons totalled for 30 kills combined. Senior hitter Paige Crawford also had herself a night for the books with her career best digs (17). The freshmen also made some noise in this game, most notably from blocker Kelis Hawkins and hitter Sadie Poeck.
Match Two: The Michigan Wolverines
Set one was dominant for the Deacs. After breaking away from the close score of 12-9, Wake Forest ran away from the Wolverines and never looked back. The set concluded with a 25-19 win over Michigan.
Just like the previous day, the second set was one that could have gone either way. In fact, The Deacs looked like they were going to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Just two scores away from closing at 23-19, the Wolverines swung back and stole the set with a high scoring finish of 29-27.
It seems like every set the Demon Deacons played this tournament was hard fought, and the third set was no different. All square at 19, both teams were searching for a breakthrough. That moment was secured by great plays by the Wolverines, and Michigan stole yet another set.
With the match on the line, teams traded blows for the majority of the final set. Holding down a two point lead at 19-17, Wake hoped to extend the match and keep hope alive for a comeback. Michigan wasn’t having any bit of the storyline, and capped off the game with six straight kills, followed shortly by a service ace to close the set at 25-20.
The Stats
Patrycja Lagida had yet another great game. This game not only marked Lagida’s first start in a Wake Forest jersey, but also displayed all the potential Wake Forest has for the rest of this season. While she is just joining the Demon Deacons this year, the 2024 NEC Player of the Year is no stranger to the volleyball court. Leading the Deacs with 18 kills and 8 digs, all on phenomenal efficiency.
The previously mentioned Paige Crawford and Ryleigh Whitekettle also had themselves double-digit kills apiece, making three individual Wake players total at least 10 kills apiece. Becca Bowers also totalled for 29 assists and nine digs, just one dig shy of the double-double. Defensively, the Deacs were stout behind senior libero Emma Farrell’s team-high 14 digs and freshman blocker Kelis Hawkins’ match-high eight blocks.
What’s Next?
Wake Forest hits the road yet again for the Navy Invitational in Annapolis, Maryland. There, they will face George Mason, Air Force, and Navy.